Bitcoin follows markets and falls below US$ 55,000 and more issues that will move the crypto market today

The fear of a variant of the coronavirus more dangerous than Delta and the fear of a possible new wave of Covid-19 that shakes markets abroad also hit Bitcoin (BTC) in the early hours of this Friday (26).

The movement started last night. At around 11:00 pm, shortly after having surpassed US$59,000, the price of the cryptocurrency quickly rose to US$58,200 and, after a slight attempt at breathing, it amended four straight hours of lows until it reached a low of US$54,400 in some brokerages .

Do you want to learn to invest in cryptoactives for free, in a practical and intelligent way? We have prepared a free step-by-step lesson.

Losses since yesterday’s high have passed 8% and the gap to the historic top of around $69,000 has now reached approximately 21%. At 7:12 am, the digital currency was traded, on average, at US$ 54,741, a decline of 5.5% in 24 hours.

The fall that follows Asian stocks is also fueled by the expiration of options this Friday, a moment commonly marked by high volatility. Option contracts on deregulated exchanges total nearly $3 billion and, for now, benefit the most pessimistic who had already bet Bitcoin’s price would stay below $58,000.

According to the derivatives platform Coinglass, at current prices, there are US$365 million in option contracts to be pocketed by those who exercise their right to put Bitcoin for US$56 thousand.

The prices of other cryptocurrencies also fall this morning, with emphasis on assets that had been rising sharply in recent days, such as Crypto.com Coin (CRO), Enjin Coin (ENJ) and Decentraland (MANA), which yield between 17% and 20 %.

Crypts with a higher market value suffer less. Ethereum (ETH) follows the pace of Bitcoin, trading at negative 5.7%, while Solana (SOL) loses 8.1% and Polkadot (DOT) almost 10%. Cardano (ADA), which has been underperforming since the eToro platform announced its removal citing regulatory concerns, drops another 6.3% year-to-date to $1.54.

Cryptocurrency regulation is the topic of today’s Cripto+ Week, a series of lives promoted by InfoMoney with some of the leading experts in the cryptoactives market. This Friday, at 5:30 pm, Emily Parker, director of international content for CoinDesk, and Andrés Engler, business reporter for CoinDesk for Latin America, comment on the main discussions that guide governments around the world when it comes to cryptocurrency.

Check the performance of the main cryptocurrencies at 7:12 am:

cryptocurrency Price Variation in the last 24 hours Bitcoin (BTC) US$ 54,741.74 +5.5% Ethereum (ETH) US$ 4,069.82 +5.7% Binance Coin (BNB) $577.80 +6.2% Solana (SOL) US$188.59 -8.1% Cardano (ADA) $1.54 -6.3%

The cryptocurrencies with the highest highs in the last 24 hours:

cryptocurrency Price Variation in the last 24 hours Basic Attention Token (BAT) $1.58 +19.7% Livepeer (LPT) US$ 58.06 +17.5% Kadena (KDA) $17.55 +6.8% Filecoin (FIL) US$53.27 +4.9% The Graph (GRT) US$0.901183 +3.0%

The cryptocurrencies with the highest casualties in the last 24 hours:

cryptocurrency Price Variation in the last 24 hours Crypto.com Coin (CRO) US$0.689259 -19,7% Enjin Coin (ENJ) $3.86 -18.2% Link (LN) $252.75 -17.7% Decentraland (MANA) $4.77 -17.1% Loopring (LRC) $2.80 -16.7%

Check out how the cryptocurrency ETFs closed in the last trading session:

ETF Price Variation NCI hashdex (HASH11) BRL 63.10 +5.43% BTCN hashdex (BITH11) BRL 80.14 +3.27% Hashdex Ethereum (ETHE11) BRL 77.16 +5.98% QR Bitcoin (QBTC11) BRL 20.80 +1.66% QR Ether (QETH11) BRL 18.44 +5.55%

See the main news from the crypto market this Friday (26):

South Korea wants to tighten regulatory siege on crypto issuance

The South Korean Financial Services Commission (FSC) has issued a report in which it proposes a new set of rules for cryptocurrency issuers and suggests severe punishments for those who fail to meet regulatory requirements.

The proposal aims to fight people and companies that issue NFTs, for example, in addition to decentralized finance protocols (DeFi) tokens offered for sale without the approval of the capital market regulatory agency.

The document specifically mentions projects created with the aim of manipulating markets, and goes on to require that the white paper (document with instructions about the project) be submitted for government approval before putting digital assets for sale.

If approved, the new set of rules will affect not only NFT and DeFi platforms, but also Initial Currency Offerings (ICO), as well as the performance of Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAO), which will become undergo a legal assessment so that they are not considered illegal.

Virtual land in Axie Infinity sells for $2.3 million

A virtual lot within the Axie Infinity (AXS) game universe was sold on Thursday (25) for 550 ETH, equivalent to about US$2.3 million. The area, which is in a world inhabited by the game’s characters, called axies, can be resold or rented to other players.

The terrain in question is in a strategic zone of the scenario where there are usually some collectible items that can be used to improve the axies and increase the chances of earning a Smooth Love Potion (SLP), a cryptocurrency that can be exchanged for cash.

Also, the lot is considered rare, as it is one of 220 out of a universe of over 90,000 locations available in the game.

Although high, the price paid for digital land in Axie Infinity is less than the roughly $2.4 million disbursed this week for a closed area in Decentraland (MANA), a virtual world that competes with The Sandbox (SAND) to race through the metaverse in the cryptoactives sector.

Bitcoin stats remain on the rise despite the price

Despite the retreat on Friday, the network usage statistics and indicators on the behavior of investors are still on the rise, supporting the thesis that the cryptocurrency will follow an upward trend in the long term.

According to a survey by the market intelligence platform Blockdata, the Bitcoin network already processes more volume in dollars than PayPal. In 2021, BTC processed US$489 billion per quarter, against US$302 billion for the world’s leading digital wallet .

Currently, Bitcoin numbers account for about 27% of the $1.8 trillion processed by Mastercard per quarter and 15% of Visa’s $3.2 trillion. However, at the current pace of growth, Blockdata experts project that cryptocurrency could take over Mastercard’s position in 2026.

