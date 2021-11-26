Bitcoin plummets 20% in global markets with news about South African variant of coronavirus

NEW YORK AND LONDON — Bitcoin has plunged 20% from records earlier this month after news of a new coronavirus strain, identified in South Africa, spurred investors to shed risky assets around the world. .

The world’s largest token was down 7.5% to $54,430.35 in Friday’s London trading. Ether, the second largest digital currency, was down 9%.

Did you see this? President of El Salvador announces construction of ‘Bitcoin City’

The South African variant caused global stocks to retreat on Friday, with European equities posting the biggest declines since July, while emerging markets tumbled.

Bitcoin itself has been under pressure since it hit a record nearly $69,000 earlier this month, due to enthusiasm for the first US exchange-traded fund linked to digital asset futures.

This week, analysts cited a number of cryptographic hurdles, including US tax reporting requirements for digital currencies and escalating regulatory crackdowns in China.

Now, the prospect of a new strain of virus risks undermining the liquidity and risk appetite of the speculative sector.

Going a bitcoin? Company offers cryptocurrency purchase and sale on Ipanema beach

For now, Bitcoin’s retreat is secondary to the global market decline. But there is, in fact, strong concern about the new variant, identified as B.1.1.529, as governments rush to reshape international travel policies.