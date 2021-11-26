Black Friday 2021: Is Amazon’s Kindle Worth Buying? – Link

Amazon’s Kindle is the world’s leading e-reader

Amazon’s Kindle is one of the most successful devices in the tech market: launched in 2007, the digital reader has never been surpassed by any competitor (Kobo, Lev and, to some extent, the iPad and other tablets) and remains as the main market leader. So, in the Black Friday 2021, it should get the attention of consumers.

Amazon sells the e-reader in three models, basically: o classic (with a smaller screen and no high-end technology), the new paperwhite (intermediary recently updated by the company) and the Oasis (high-end version, with bigger screen and better quality). The difference between them is in the size and resolution of the screen, which varies by model — the battery, in all, lasts for weeks.

You prices they cost R$ 319, R$ 649 and R$ 1.3 thousand, respectively. As is already common in sexta-feira Negra, the American retailer puts aggressive discounts Kindle models, especially the cheaper ones.

These devices have as their main advantage replace physical books, which can be heavy and, in most cases, more expensive. Kindle’s storage capacity starts at 8GB on the base model and goes up to 32GB on the heaviest ones — that’s hundreds of books saved on a single device, which weighs between 170 grams and 188 grams. It’s something more practical when traveling, for example.

Unlike its competitors, Amazon offers a huge platform for digital books (e-books) for virtually instantaneous purchases — you can purchase the product and, in less than a minute, have it downloaded to your device, ready for reading .

But not everything is perfect: precisely to encourage purchases on the retail giant’s own website, the company created an exclusive format (AZW), which protects the work from copyright violations and reproductions on other devices and applications.

The device also supports traditional formats from the literary market, such as Mobi, Docx, ePub and PDF — but they need to be converted before being sent to Kindle and the reading experience it is not usually the same as the system’s native format.

Despite this, Amazon does provide a free Kindle app to read on other devices such as tablets, smartphones and PCs, with e-reader cloud compatibility and automatic synchronization of your entire library.

But know: a digital reader is not a physical book, which has the famous smell of paper, texture to the touch of the skin, layouts as beautiful as the work itself and, most importantly, a reading experience that has been perfected for centuries. It gains in practicality and loses in experience.