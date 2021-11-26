Black Friday: Delayed Delivery and Misleading Advertising Top Complaints – Economy

According to the platform Complain here, used for posting complaints about products and services by consumers, “delayed delivery” and “misleading advertising” are the main complaints from customers until the beginning of this sexta-feira Negra, this Friday, 26.

Data were compiled from 12:00 on Wednesday, 24, until 12:00 this Friday. During this period, 6,966 complaints related to the subject have been published. That’s a 20% increase over the same period last year. So far, the average is 145 complaints per hour, counting just Black Friday posts. Just as happened in 2020, the large ecommerce networks are at the top of complaints.

Top 3

The Top 3 of the registered problems have “delayed delivery, with 20.94% of complaints, “misleading advertising, with 16.48%, and “reverse of the amount paid”, with 8.93%. In the ranking of claimed, there are Americanas Marketplace, with 329 complaints, Amazon, with 284, and Americanas – Loja Online, with 208. The Top 3 of claimed items has “smartphones”, with 8.68% of the complaints, “service of delivery”, with 5.2%, and sneakers, with 4.36%.

Most searched items on Promobit

According to Promobit, a platform that gathers online offers, the most searched items on their website this Black Friday are “TVs and SmarTVs”, with more than 148,000 searches, “Notebooks”, with 62,329 searches and “Samsung Galaxy FE” cell phones “, 46 thousand, iPhone 11, 44 thousand, and iPhone 12, 42 thousand. Other items that appear among those sought after by consumers are “Refrigerator”, with 39,089 searches, “Monitor”, with 28,935, and the consoles “Playstation 5”, with 17,679, and “Xbox Series 5”, with 15,789. The data includes this Friday, until 12:00.

Procon-SP

Complaints in Procon-SP, the consumer protection agency, are very similar to those registered in Reclame Aqui. Most of them, 26%, were about delays or non-delivery of products, with 67 complaints, from a total of 261, registered until this Friday morning. Also, discount makeup, which is when the value offered is not real, received 33 complaints (13%). Other issues, such as order canceled after checkout (45 complaints, 17%) and price change at checkout (35 complaints, 13% of the total) also appeared. The subject with the fewest complaints was “product or service unavailable, with 20 cases, 8% of the total.