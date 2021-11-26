Black Friday for real estate has discounts of up to 30% – 11/26/2021 – Market

Black Friday actions are not restricted to Friday (26) and also cover the real estate market. Companies in the sector offer discounts and freebies for those who make purchases at least until the end of the month.

The idea is not to generate an impulsive purchase, says Paulo Assis, executive director of the developer Riva, which makes its first Black Friday action, but to create an opportunity for the customer to put all the ads he found on the table and see what fits best in your pocket. “The acquisition of a property is a long process and a lot of research on the part of the buyer”, he says.

The company has discounts of up to R$ 10 thousand on 140 units, with prices between R$ 260 thousand and R$ 660 thousand, in São Paulo and Belo Horizonte. Offers are valid until the end of the month. Anyone who buys a property by the end of December is also eligible for a Renault Kwid.

At a time of high inflation, the expectation is that retail will present smaller promotions and that the date will have a reduction in sales, compared to previous years, as disclosed by CNC (National Confederation of Commerce of Goods, Services and Tourism).

Marcelo Pezzino, superintendent of incorporation of Direcional in São Paulo, says that the company has “operational efficiency, cash, an efficient construction method and, with this, it manages to make the business stay competitive and resist more complicated economic times”, and thus offer attractive discounts this year.

Direcional, which is from the same group as Riva, but specialized in the popular segment, has a discount of up to R$8,000 for projects in São Paulo and seven other cities in the interior of São Paulo, until Tuesday (30), and also participates in the car draw .

The developer Ekko Group is carrying out a specific action for five projects in Osasco (SP), with a discount of up to R$ 60 thousand. The buildings range from studios for R$ 331,750, measuring 37 m², to 3-bedroom apartments, for R$ 828,700. The discount is only valid for those who go to two physical stores of the company in Osasco, on av. dos Autonomistas, 261, and at av. Santo Amaro, 1240, until Tuesday.

MRV teamed up with Banco Inter to create its Black Friday action this year. The company has a discount of up to R$ 20 thousand in approximately 10 thousand units across the country, which includes apartments on the plant, under construction and already delivered.

Bank customers who buy a property by the 30th, through the link available on the financial institution’s app, earn cashback of R$500.

Proptech AoCubo maintains a share on its website until the 30th with a discount of up to 25% on new properties, from R$ 170 thousand to R$ 3 million, in São Paulo. The promotion of the Apto property advertising platform is valid for the same period, and has prices up to 30% lower than normal. In one unit of the 1300 Jurupis building, by Abyara, in Moema, the reduction in value is R$ 433 thousand — from R$ 3,192,999, it is for sale for R$ 2.75 million.

There are also promotions for those who want to rent. Real estate agency Lello maintains until December 23 an action in partnership with Amazon. Anyone who buys or rents a property with the company gets an Alexa, Amazon’s voice assistant, a three-month subscription to Amazon Music Unlimited and vouchers for FIX services, a maintenance and renovation services platform.

“In previous campaigns, we worked with discounts offered by the owners. These discounts have already occurred normally in negotiations with interested parties, so we decided to add products and services for the home, extending the promotion until Christmas”, says Pedro Venturini, director of real estate marketing.