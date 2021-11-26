Black Friday in ES: malls open earlier and stores offer discounts of up to 80%

As in other years, promotions began weeks earlier, with consumers taking advantage of discounts on products ranging from snacks and clothing to cleaning products and electronics. Credit: Pexels

One of the most anticipated events of the year, Black Friday takes place this Friday (26), with several opportunities for consumers, whether to buy products that have been “dating” for a while or even those recent desires. Stores are offering up to 80% discounts in shopping malls and street commerce in Greater Vitória.

Famous for unmissable gifts, the date is always celebrated on the last Friday of the month of November, after the Thanksgiving holiday in the USA. In Brazil, commerce found inspiration in the American event and since 2010 the date has gained space in the country, arriving first in virtual stores and then reaching physical establishments.

Given the high demand for the date, some malls in Greater Vitória will extend their opening hours, opening an hour earlier. The practice should also be followed by several high street retail establishments.

More than 100 stores will be on sale during the event, which takes place from November 26th to 28th, consumers will be able to find discounts of up to 80% in stores of all segments and parking will be free on Friday (26th);

Shopping Praia da Costa’s opening hours will be extended, on Friday (26), and stores and kiosks will be open from 9:00 am to 10:00 pm, while the food court will be open from 10:00 am to 10:00 pm;

According to the mall’s marketing coordinator, Gabriela Passoni, a 30% increase in flow is expected during the Black Friday promotion days.

Especially on this Friday (26), the day of Black Friday, all stores in Shopping Vitória will have extended hours and will open an hour earlier, from 9 am. Offers start this Thursday (25) and run until November 28, with up to 70% off;

Promotions are in the most diverse segments, including apparel, footwear, cosmetics, technology, home, among others;

In addition to physical stores, customers can also take advantage of discounts and shop online at the mall’s Marketplace through the website.

BOULEVARD SHOPPING VILA VELHA

Discounts reach 70%. It will be possible to purchase clothes, shoes, accessories, perfumery items, electronics, toys, among other items for a cheaper price;

Available in physical stores and also in the digital environment, the promotions open the shopping season for Christmas;

During the 26th and 28th of November, the stores will be open with extended hours.

This Friday (26), the mall will have extended hours, with stores open from 9:00 am to 11:00 pm.

Promotions continue until Sunday (28). On Saturday, the stores are open between 10 am and 10 pm. On Sunday, between 2 pm and 9 pm;

Among the discount options are clothes for the next season, such as bikinis that have a 73% reduction in value, appliances and even snacks.

Offers also run until the 28th. Many retailers have already anticipated and launched promotions before the official date of Black Friday;

The discounts reach 50% and, for those who want to shop more calmly, during the 26th and 28th of November, the stores will be open for extended hours.

On Friday (26) and Saturday (27), the stores are open from 9 am to 9 pm,;

The stores will have up to 80% discounts on glasses, shoes, clothes, accessories, gifts and even chocolates.

Activity in Glória’s street commerce on Black Friday. Credit: Carlos Alberto Silva

At the Glory Fashion Polo, in Vila Velha, discounts of up to 70% are expected on products such as household appliances, furniture, mattresses and clothing.

Those who are thinking about renovating their home and taking advantage of Black Friday to purchase products and coverings will also find offers. At compose, for example, the promotion runs until November 30th. Altogether there are 20 products with discounts that can reach 30%.

The compounding pharmacy Globe Formula will give 20% off selected beauty products. The promotions are valid for the Jardim Camburi and Praia do Suá units, in Vitória, and in Cobilândia, in Vila Velha, and run until November 30th. In addition, for purchases over R$ 400, made through digital channels, shipping will be free.

THE orthobon, from Praia do Canto, in Vitória, also participates in the event, with its mattress store giving up to 50% discount and free shipping.

Also on Praia do Canto, the women’s clothing store flirt, gives discounts of up to 70% on parts.

already the Natuzzi Vitoria, an Italian furniture brand, launched with the “Italian Black Days” campaign, with selected novelties with up to 50% off. The pieces selected for the promotion can be purchased until November 30th.