Black Friday is today; see tips to enjoy the date without falling into holes | Black Friday 2021

Black Friday, traditional retail discount date, should move stores – and especially trade sites – this Friday (26).
Are you going to shop this Black Friday? Economist gives tips for not getting into debt
If you are among those intending to go online shopping, pay attention to the tips that the g1 prepared – and avoid falling into holes:
- Prioritize a private network: free networks may not be protected;
- See if the site is secure: make sure you are making the purchase on a secure page by checking for the presence of a padlock next to the link;
- Have an antivirus: it can detect websites that contain malicious files;
- Beware of passwords: use one for each registration;
- Protect your credit card: disable the option to save card data on the purchase website and, if possible, use the virtual card;
- Payment methods: be wary of stores that accept only transfer or billet;
- ‘Phishing’ messages: check the address before clicking on incoming links; prioritize the official store page;
- Promotions on social media: beware of possible fake pages aimed at stealing data;
- Smaller stores: give preference to those that have a payment system as an intermediary;
- Complaint sites: check the reliability of stores on complaint sites such as Reclame Aqui and Procon.