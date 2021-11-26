Black Friday offer alert: Motorola Moto G50 5G for R$1,399

The implementation of the 5G network around the world accelerated the arrival of smartphones with native support for this frequency, a technology that began to be implemented by manufacturers in more expensive models, but which quickly gained ground in the entry and intermediate categories, being present in versions like the Galaxy M52 5G, Galaxy A52 5G and Moto G50 5G, for example. Announced in the second half of this year by Motorola, the G50 5G brings in its name the main highlight of the device, which for being a more basic version leaves something to be desired in several aspects, but stands out for being an interesting alternative for users who want to save and at the same time ensure higher mobile internet speed in regions compatible with 5Ghz.

The smartphone uses the MediaTek platform and is equipped with the Dimension 700 processor, an octa-core 2x 2.2 GHz Cortex-A76 + 6x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55 that has built-in Mali-G57 MC2 GPU and uses 4 GB of RAM memory to run background processes. Going even further, the design is certainly not this phone’s strong point, as it retains the same look with the drop-shaped notch and plastic construction, a material that is characteristic of cheaper devices. Until then 6.5 inch IPS LCD offers HD+ resolution (720 x 1600 pixels) and updates at the frequency of 90 Hz. The device’s internal hardware isn’t all that surprising for those looking for exceptional performance, but it’s an attractive alternative if found below R$1,500.

Another highlight is the huge 5,000 mAh battery, a capacity that provides good autonomy and should especially suit those who want to buy a new cell phone focusing on useful life.