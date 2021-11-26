Black Friday: What is the best time to mine online promotions? check out

RIO – If you plan to shop on Black Friday, know that you don’t have to wait until Friday to take advantage of the promotions. A survey carried out by Promobit, a platform specializing in promotions and discounts, shows that less than a third of the offers (10.73%) take place during the early hours of Friday, between 12 am and 6 am.

The platform evaluated the times when offers were posted throughout the pre-Black Friday Thursday, in 2019 and 2020, and identified that the ads start appearing before the official start of the date.

Fabio Carneiro, CEO of Promobit, explains that companies adopt different competition strategies.

Therefore, it is recommended that the consumer does not wait for a single specific time to get all possible promotions from different categories at once.

— If the consumer works looking only at a time, he may miss some interesting promotion — evaluates Carneiro, who recommends the use of sites aggregating offers and wish lists with price change alerts.

To make life easier for consumers, the Promobit survey identified the main times when promotions for each category take place.

See schedules for the best deals

Women’s Clothing and Shoes: From 9pm to 10pm on Thursdays, peaking again at 9pm on Fridays

Men’s Clothing and Shoes: Peaks at 11am on Thursdays and at midnight on Fridays

Smartphones: Between 11 pm on Thursday and 2 am on Friday

Computers (PCs, notebooks and others): Peak hours can vary more, but the interval between 19:00 on Thursday and 2:00 on Friday has a good concentration of offers

Audio and Video Electronics (TV, headphones, speakers): Greater chances of finding a promotion on the turn of Thursday to Friday, but the recommendation is to look for it after 10 pm

Home appliances: Greater distribution between offers that appear between Thursday and Friday, but peaks occur at midnight

Games: More “unpredictable” category, which may or may not have peaks at midnight, concentrates more promotions between Thursday and Friday

Unpredictability on Friday

Although it is possible to estimate the best times to get good deals on the eve of Black Friday, the concentration of ads on Friday usually varies from year to year, says Carneiro.

That’s because Friday’s promotions depend on Friday’s Thursday and early morning sales results.

— The strongest period is usually from Thursday to Friday at dawn, but the quantity and quality of promotions vary according to the strategy and the results achieved, which are constantly monitored and refined during the event — completes the Promobit executive.