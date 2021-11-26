Black Friday with Pix favors low-income access | finance

Launched in November 2020, the use of Pix as a payment method went from 16.9% of acceptance in Brazilian online retail in January this year to 59.3% in November, according to a survey by GMattos consultancy.

A study by Fundação Dom Cabral focusing on small retail shows that Pix is ​​currently the fourth most accepted modality (83.9%), second only to cash (96%) and credit cards (91.5%) and debt (89.7%).

This means that this year’s Black Friday will be the first with the tool running at full power. According to Carlos Netto, CEO of Matera and one of the creators of Pix, this is good news for low-income consumers.

The Central Bank informs that more than 103 million people already use Pix. Netto believes that the instant payment system is more democratic than the credit card. “There is a huge population that doesn’t have a credit card and Pix is ​​making the financial and digital inclusion of these people”, evaluates the specialist.

Netto predicts that, little by little, Pix will replace the bank slip as the preferred method for those who do not have a card.

As Gastão Mattos, co-founder and CEO of GMattos explains, the bank slip has always been a very important payment method for Brazilians, despite having a conversion rate of only 50%. In other words, for every two transactions in which the consumer chooses to pay with a bank slip, only one is carried out.

Mattos comments that this is a big problem for sellers, since, once a purchase is made with a slip, the shopkeeper needs to separate the item sold from stock, and the compensation notice often takes 48 hours to arrive. If the ticket is not paid, that item is returned to stock and the retailer lost the opportunity to sell it to another customer during that period.

“At a time of a lot of sales in a short period of time, like Black Friday, this is especially negative. So much so that there are stores that inhibit payment by bank slip in these periods of great offers”, he highlights.

Despite these disadvantages, the consultant points out that stores cannot simply stop accepting bills, because when they do, they lose a huge market niche made up of people who either don’t have a credit card or don’t have enough limit to buy durable goods.

The solution, he argues, would be a wider use of Pix. “Although it is a recent medium, the conversion achieved by Pix is ​​between 60% and 90%.”

Carlos Netto also understands that paying with Pix is ​​much more advantageous for retailers, even because it is immediate and does not have the 48-hour period for clearing the bank slip. But he believes that, for now, the credit card should continue to be preferred by customers who have it.

The reasons for this are several, such as the possibility of installment payments and the smaller number of steps to purchase. Netto recalls that, in some stores, the consumer already has the card registered and can buy in one click, while most companies that offer the Pix option still force the customer to scan a QR Code with the bank’s application to close the transaction.

This picture will change as more establishments become payment initiators, a figure that emerged with the third phase of “open banking”. The merchant authorized in this way will be able to initiate a transaction by Pix, as long as the customer’s endorsement is sufficient.