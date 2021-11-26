Bodybuilder Marries Second Inflatable Doll and Lives on Honeymoon

Kazakhstan bodybuilder Yuri Tolochko became famous for marrying an inflatable doll. Now, Tolochko has a second relationship with Luna, another doll.

The couple lives on their honeymoon in Bulgaria. In an interview with the Daily Star newspaper, the Kazakh said that the trip would be on business, but that the lovebirds ended up making the moment more intimate, enjoying the extended break and “having a lot of sex”, as Tolochko told the newspaper.

Bodybuilder Marries Inflatable Doll The bodybuilder gained popularity by marrying Margo, his first wife.Reproduction/Instagram Bodybuilder Marries Inflatable Doll The relationship did not go forward due to a manufacturing defect and Tolochko moved on to anotherReproduction/Instagram Bodybuilder Marries Inflatable Doll Now the Kazakh has married Luna, his second loveReproduction/Instagram Bodybuilder Marries Inflatable Doll Lovebirds enjoy their honeymoon in BulgariaReproduction/Instagram Bodybuilder Marries Inflatable Doll The bodybuilder shares the couple’s intimate moments on social mediaReproduction/Instagram 0

The bodybuilder said the couple drew attention at the luxury hotel where they stayed. “While we were having a romantic dinner, the waiter was at first surprised by my wife, but then he enjoyed watching us. Other customers also stopped to take pictures with us,” he said.

Bodybuilder says he suffers prejudice after marrying an inflatable doll.

Separation

Tolochko’s new relationship comes after the first marriage went down the drain. After betraying Margo, his first wife, after a manufacturing defect, the Kazakh began to have a relationship with a chicken with a human head, whom he called Lola.

That’s when Luna came into his life. And on social networks, the bodybuilder shows his love for the doll, showing that there are no limits to love.