Bolsonaro asks for votes to make US magazine cover – News

In the weekly live this Thursday (25), President Jair Bolsonaro asked his followers for votes to be chosen as the cover of a magazine in the United States. Every year, the journal elects the world personality who had the greatest influence over 12 months, “for better or worse”, to print the publication.

“The poll has been carried out for decades, the personality of the year. There are 100 people. I was among the 100 in 2019 and 2020. And now, in 2021, we are leading. Thanks to those who voted for me. The vote is personal, if you think whether that person pleases you or not. I hope he wins. If he deserves it, I already thank whoever voted. And whoever did not vote has the opportunity to vote”, commented the president.

For now, Bolsonaro is leading the poll. According to preliminary data released by the magazine, he received votes to be chosen the personality of the year by 76% of the people who participated in the survey. Among the competitors, the Brazilian president is the only one with more than 50% of the votes in favour. The second highest rated is former US President Donald Trump, with 39%.

In addition to Bolsonaro and Trump, Pope Francis is vying for the position of personality of the year; the President of the United States, Joe Biden; Russian President Vladimir Putin; the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi; the President of China, Xi Jinping; between others. The magazine should release the result on December 8th.