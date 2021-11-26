Bovespa drops more than 3% following nervousness in global markets | Economy

The main stock index of the São Paulo stock exchange, the B3, operates in a sharp fall this Friday (26), following the nervousness in the international market with the discovery of a new variant of the coronavirus, possibly resistant to vaccines.

At 10:16 am, the Ibovespa fell 3.10%, to 102,532 points. See more quotes.

The dollar operates at a high, and reached R$ 5.66.

On Thursday, the stock market closed up 1.24%, at 105,811 points. With the result, Ibovespa started to accumulate high of 2.23% in November. In 2021, however, the fall is still 11.10%.

New variant drops international exchanges and oil

B.1.1.529: see countries where the new coronavirus variant has already been detected

New variant: European and Asian countries restrict entry of people from southern Africa

On the external scene, the day was one of market stress, with news of a new variant of the coronavirus possibly resistant to vaccines sparking fears of a new impact on the global economy and causing risky assets to flee.

The main international exchanges operated in decline and the prices of a barrel of oil were down by more than 5%.

Here, the FGV announced that the Industry Confidence Index (ICI) retreated in November for the 4th consecutive month, reaching the lowest level since August 2021.

On the political scene, attention continued to be focused on the processing of the PEC dos Precatório in the Senate and on the political chessboard that is being drawn up as the electoral news for 2022 heats up.

While the vote of the PEC dos Precatório is expected only for next week in a commission in the Senate, the day before was approved in the Chamber of Deputies the main text of the MP that creates the Auxílio Brasil, a social program set up by the government to replace the Bolsa Família.