Brazil ‘cannot be attractive for anti-vaccine tourism’, says director of Anvisa | Coronavirus

The director of the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa), Antonio Barra Torres, said this Friday (26) that Brazil does notIt should not become a destination for unvaccinated passengers during the holiday season.

“It’s winter time in the northern hemisphere, many people want to spend their winter periods in warmer countries, like Brazil. Even with the currency issue, we have a currency that, for foreigners, is quite attractive to spend We have Christmas, New Year. So Brazil becomes attractive to tourists, as it always was“, said Barra Torres in an interview with GloboNews.

“Now the Brazil cannot be attractive for anti-vaccination tourism. This is not reasonable, it is not acceptable, and we will go to the last consequences defending our positions based on science to protect our citizens”, added the director of Anvisa.

Barra Torres stated that no restrictive measure against the coronavirus is fully effective, but that the Brazilian government must do everything in its power to prevent the new variant from entering Brazil, identified as B.1.1.529.

“Even with everything done, by some mechanism, by some loophole, this variant could end up materializing in our country. We have to do everything in our power,” he said.

Anvisa recommends requiring vaccination for Covid for travelers to enter Brazil

Vaccination for travelers

On Thursday (25), Anvisa released two technical notes recommending to the Civil House that vaccination against Covid-19 is mandatory for entry into Brazil by air and land. The second dose or single dose of the vaccine must have been given at least 14 days before entry into the country.

The entry policy that is in force in the country today does not require vaccination – whether by land or air. The entry of foreigners by highways or any other land means is prohibited, with some exceptions. The agency’s recommendation is, in the future, to only allow people to enter this mode if they are vaccinated.

Justice Minister Anderson Torres spoke about the “vaccine passport”. According to him, the folder is against this requirement.

“No. No need. (Vaccination) does not prevent the transmission of the disease,” said Anderson Torres after being asked if the government will require vaccination to enter Brazil.

Anvisa is responsible for advising the government. Four ministries are responsible for closing borders: Justice, Health, Civil House and Infrastructure.

“What we did today was in addition to these technical notes, where we strongly advocate the adoption of a vaccine passport, a vaccine certificate, so that foreigners who come to Brazil at least show that they are vaccinated. We know that these vaccines aim to prevent diseases from developing There is no guarantee of 100%, neither for Covid, nor for any other disease. However, there is a possibility that the disease will be avoided”, warned the director of Anvisa.

Covid: what is known about new variant detected in South Africa

Anvisa recommends restrictions on flights from Africa

This Friday (27), Anvisa published a technical note recommending that the Brazilian government adopt restrictions measures for flights and travelers coming from six African countries, as a result of the identification of the new B.1.1.529 variant.

The countries identified in the technical note are, specifically, South Africa, Botswana, Swatini, Lesotho, Namibia and Zimbabwe.

Anvisa informs, however, that the implementation of the suggested measures depends on an interministerial decree issued jointly by the Civil House, the Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Infrastructure and the Ministry of Justice and Public Security.

“It is a variant that has more aggressive characteristics and, obviously, requires immediate measures from the world health authorities. It is exactly what we did a few minutes ago. We have already sent our technical notes to the Civil House, Health, Infrastructure and Justice ministries in the sense that flights coming from these countries, which are located in the south of the African continent, are temporarily blocked, do not come to Brazil”, explained Barra Torres.