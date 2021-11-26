Brazilians research picanha price for Black Friday

On the eve of Black Friday, Brazilians are even researching the price of rump steak, according to a survey carried out by Google. Scheduled for this Friday, 26, the date with special discounts should be warmer compared to previous years, since 2021 was marked by inflation.

The survey of the largest research platform takes into account surveys carried out between 15:00 and 17:00 on this Thursday, compared to 13:00 and 15:00 on the same day.

In the most recent time, the item that had the highest percentage variation in search was the Anabela sandal, with 114%. Second, came the bed piece queen bedcover, with 113%.







On the eve of Black Friday, Brazilians research the price of rump steak Photo: Eduardo Matysiak / Futura Press

Only item of technology within the evaluated period, the Earphone came in fourth, with an 89% increase in interest. Foodstuffs are also on the Brazilian consumer’s radar during the discount season. chocolates and wagyu steak had respectively 85% and 75% increase in searches.

Products that had the most increase in searches until 5 pm this Thursday