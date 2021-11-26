Brazilians survey steak price on the eve of Black Friday, says Google – Economy

Picanha is among the desires of Brazilians for Black Friday (photo: Jair Amaral/EM/DA Press)

On the eve of Black Friday, Brazilians are researching the price of rump steak, according to a survey carried out by Google. Scheduled for this Friday (11/26), the date with special discounts should be warmer compared to previous years, as 2021 was marked by inflation.

The survey of the largest research platform takes into account surveys carried out between 3 pm and 5 pm on this Thursday, compared to 1 pm and 3 pm on the same day.

In the most recent time, the item that had the highest percentage variation in search was the sandal anabela, with 114%. In second place came the queen bedcover, with 113%.

The only technology item within the evaluated period, the headset was ranked fourth, with an 89% increase in interest. Foodstuffs are also on the Brazilian consumer’s radar during the discount season. Chocolates and wagyu steak had respectively 85% and 75% increase in research.

Products that had the most increase in searches until 5 pm this Thursday:

Sandlia Anabela (+114%)

Queen bed covers (+113%)

Drafts (+105%)

Wireless headset (+89%)

Mattress (+88%)

Chocolates (+85%)

Party dress (+83%)

Disposable diapers (+78%)

Rump steak (+75%)

Wardrobe (+73%)