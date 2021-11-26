Business by attacker, change in Libertadores, narrator ignored, letter from Felipe Melo and changes for 2022: the latest from Palmeiras

Palmeiras is already on Uruguayan soil and is preparing for the final of Libertadores 2021. On Saturday, 27, they will face Flamengo in Montevideo, Uruguay. Abel Ferreira will lead training this Thursday at the Nacional stadium.

Felipe Melo, who had muscle discomfort, will train with the group and should not be a problem for the decision. Breno Lopes, hero of 2020, is also released and will train without limitations.

Check out the latest from Palmeiras:

If Arthur Cabral is sold to Barcelona, ​​Palmeiras and Ceará will enter into a dialogue by dividing part of the money. Verdão understands that it is entitled to 30%. Cearenses want at least half the percentage. It will give “cloth for the sleeve”.

Continental tournament will no longer have a qualifying goal away from home. Alejandro Dominguez, president of Conmebol, justified the change to give more justice to the tournament.

It’s fact! João Guilherme has a different tone when it comes to Flamengo. And the attitude has caused problems in the “palmeira world”. He tried to justify himself.

Volante spoke with UOL Esporte and dictated a letter to the Palmeiras fans. The document is simply moving and shows how the Pitbull became the club’s idol.

Understand some changes that should happen at Palmeiras for the next season in case of winning the Copa Libertadores.

