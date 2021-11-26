Caixa releases credit of up to R$1,000 for new groups this month

The Caixa Tem application now offers two lines of microcredit, one for personal use and the other for business. Caixa is gradually releasing a new product for users of the tool, and by the end of November new groups will have access to it.

The bank offers loans from R$300 to R$1,000 directly through the application, with 100% online contracting. To access the money, the user only needs to update their data on the platform, by sending a photo of their identity document and a selfie.

Those who were already the owner of a digital social savings account had access to the novelty first, but now microcredit is already arriving for those who were not yet account holders. See the dates of the next releases:

Born in July and August: november 29 ;

; Born in September and October: December 13;

Born in November and December: December 27th.

Both lines of credit have interest rates of 3.99% per month. The customer can pay the debt in up to 24 months to pay more easily. The review of the request can take up to ten days.

The Caixa Tem Pessoal credit is available for any personal need, such as paying bills, for example. The Caixa Tem for Your Business Credit is aimed at paying suppliers, acquiring tools, among other needs of your business.

After taking out the loan, the amount of the installment is deducted monthly from Poupança Digital+. Therefore, it is necessary to have a balance for the automatic debit to be made.