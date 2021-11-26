Camila Queiroz has a return to Globo scheduled for this end of the year

Camila Queiroz (photo: Reproduo/TC Globo)

The actress



Camila Queiroz



already has a date back to the stadiums of



TV Globo



, to participate in the year-end hidden friend of the



fantastic



. The network had vetoed the artist’s participation, but backtracked and confirmed the celebrity’s participation.

A few days ago, she had been excluded from the year-end special, but ezine production made an exception request to the director of the



Globe



, which gave, according to information only from the website



pop TV



.

Also according to the portal, there was a special authorization for images from



Camila



may be featured in the December special. The actress had already recorded her exchange of gifts before being fired from the cast of



Secret Truths 2



.

It is worth saying that



Camila



was confirmed in the second season of the reality show



blind weddings



, gives



Netflix



, which she presents with her husband,



Klebber Toledo



. The streaming program would have been one of the reasons that the relationship between the actress and the broadcaster was shaken, as she decided to change the contract with the



Globe



to record the reality show with the competitor.

Recently, a publication of the



TV news



stated that the station is thinking of suing



Camila



and your agency,



13th Productions



, for off-balance sheet damage to the company, caused after its departure from the plot.