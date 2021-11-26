Camila Queiroz has a return to Globo scheduled for this end of the year

The actress
Camila Queiroz
already has a date back to the stadiums of
TV Globo
, to participate in the year-end hidden friend of the
fantastic
. The network had vetoed the artist’s participation, but backtracked and confirmed the celebrity’s participation.
A few days ago, she had been excluded from the year-end special, but ezine production made an exception request to the director of the
Globe
, which gave, according to information only from the website
pop TV
.
Also according to the portal, there was a special authorization for images from
Camila
may be featured in the December special. The actress had already recorded her exchange of gifts before being fired from the cast of
Secret Truths 2
.
It is worth saying that
Camila
was confirmed in the second season of the reality show
blind weddings
, gives
Netflix
, which she presents with her husband,
Klebber Toledo
. The streaming program would have been one of the reasons that the relationship between the actress and the broadcaster was shaken, as she decided to change the contract with the
Globe
to record the reality show with the competitor.
Recently, a publication of the
TV news
stated that the station is thinking of suing
Camila
and your agency,
13th Productions
, for off-balance sheet damage to the company, caused after its departure from the plot.