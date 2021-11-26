Camila Queiroz has a return to Globo scheduled for this end of the year

Camila Queiroz (photo: Reproduo/TC Globo)

The actress

Camila Queiroz


already has a date back to the stadiums of

TV Globo

, to participate in the year-end hidden friend of the

fantastic

. The network had vetoed the artist’s participation, but backtracked and confirmed the celebrity’s participation.

A few days ago, she had been excluded from the year-end special, but ezine production made an exception request to the director of the

Globe

, which gave, according to information only from the website

pop TV

.

Also according to the portal, there was a special authorization for images from


Camila

may be featured in the December special. The actress had already recorded her exchange of gifts before being fired from the cast of

Secret Truths 2

.

It is worth saying that

Camila


was confirmed in the second season of the reality show

blind weddings

, gives

Netflix

, which she presents with her husband,

Klebber Toledo

. The streaming program would have been one of the reasons that the relationship between the actress and the broadcaster was shaken, as she decided to change the contract with the

Globe

to record the reality show with the competitor.

Recently, a publication of the

TV news

stated that the station is thinking of suing


Camila

and your agency,

13th Productions

, for off-balance sheet damage to the company, caused after its departure from the plot.