Camila Queiroz makes her first public appearance after leaving ‘Secret Truths’ | celebrities

Rio – Camila Queiroz made her first public appearance after her controversial departure from the soap opera “Verdades Secretas” and the end of her contract with Rede Globo. The actress boarded at Santos Dumont Airport, in Rio, this Thursday night. Camila was accompanied by her husband, also actor Klebber Toledo.

The actress chose a very comfortable look for traveling: sweatshirt and jeans. Camila and Klebber were also wearing a covid-19 protective mask. Friendly, they waved to the photographer when they realized they were being photographed.

Output of ‘Secret Truths’

Globo announced, last Wednesday (17), that actress Camila Queiroz is no longer part of the cast of “Verdades Secretas 2”, a soap opera on Globoplay. The actress had returned to the plot as the famous character Angel. According to a statement issued by the network, the recording period of “Secret Truths 2” was extended due to the “strict protocols adopted during the pandemic” and, with that, Camila Queiroz wanted to determine the outcome of the character, in addition to demanding that she would be in a third season of the work. The Rio station also pointed out that the actress made unacceptable contractual requests.