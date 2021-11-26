Ceará stipulates awards for Sudamericana, pre and group stage of Libertadores | supper

Ceara’s victory over Corinthians left Alvinegro Ceara more alive in the dream of winning an unprecedented spot for Libertadores da América. And the cast will be very well awarded by the board, if they confirm the classification.

For the South American, Ceará is already practically guaranteed, with 49 points. O Globe Sports found that if you stay in the Pre-Liberators zone, will earn another 20% of the stipulated animal for Sula. According to the historical average, Ceará would need six more points for pre-Libertadores and win them all to try for a place in the group stage.

The amount that Ceará players can guarantee leaving the team in the Libertadores group stage will be twice the amount they would earn in Pre. Alvinegro also has a chance to finish the Brazilian in a better position than their rival, Fortaleza. But there is no extra award planned for classification as the best northeastern in the championship.

BICHO FOLDED IN THE CLOTHING ROOM

The final straight of Serie A has yielded great results for Grandpa commanded by Tiago Nunes. Since the team started the current streak of five straight wins at home, the group is awarded a double animal at the end of each game in the locker room.

One of those victories, however, yielded even more. The rout applied to Fortaleza, in the 33rd round, made the board increase the bonus.

1 of 1 Robinson de Castro, president of Ceará — Photo: Thiago Gadelha/SVM Robinson de Castro, president of Ceará — Photo: Thiago Gadelha/SVM