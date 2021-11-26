Central Bank changes rules on transaction limits; what changes?

With just completed 1 year, Pix now has rules changed by the Central Bank, the change refers to the transaction limit.

As of last Monday (22), changes have occurred in the rules for using Pix, the changes restrict overnight and late-night use. The normative instruction published by the Official Gazette of the Union communicates that the central bank imposed a new limit on the time range.

In October, more precisely on the 4th, it became effective the limit of R$1,000 for transfers and payments made by individuals between the hours of 8:00 pm to 6:00 am. In case the customer wants a change in the night shift, the need could be requested and the change would be valid for the period to start at any desired time between 20:00 and 23:59.

How will the PIX be from now on?

THE change it is no longer possible given the new rule. At options for customers are now from 8 pm to 6 am, or from 10 pm to 6 am.

According to the Central Bank, the change became needed by operational complication, due to the many options that led each customer to opt for a choice.

Night time transactions

THE creation of night time by BC is an attempt to make Pix an even more secure transaction. Analyzes evidenced the fact that scams and scams are more common during the night and dawn hours.

Companies have no restriction on payments and transfers at night, the measure applies only to individuals and MEIs (individual microentrepreneurs).

At nightly transactions now they have the limit of BRL 1,000. to raise the limit, the bank has a minimum period of 24 hours and a maximum of 48 hours for the value to be changed. The measure is a way to ensure that the action is not being carried out by criminals.

recent changes

Another recent change was the Special Return Mechanism which entered into force in recent weeks, the measure guarantees the speed of reimbursement of amounts to customers who are victims of scams or even operational failures.

suspicious transactions also they can be retained for a period of 30 minutes during the day and 1 hour at night.