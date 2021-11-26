Central Bank regulates Pix Saque and Pix Troco

Pix is ​​the Brazilian instant payment (Marcello Casal Jr/Agência Brasil)

The Central Bank altered the regulation of Pix, an instant payment system, to include withdrawal and change modalities. The resolution was published this Friday (26) in the Official Gazette of the Union.

The modalities will be available from next Monday (29). According to BC, the offer of the two new products to users of the tool is optional, with the final decision being up to commercial establishments, companies that own self-service networks and financial institutions.

Pix Cashout

Pix Saque will allow customers of any institution participating in the system to withdraw from one of the points that offer the service.

Commercial establishments, shared ATM networks and Pix participants, through their own self-service services, may offer the service. In order to access cash resources, the customer will make a Pix to the withdrawal agent, in a similar dynamic to a normal Pix, from the reading of a QR Code or from the service provider’s application.

Pix Change

In Pix Troca, the dynamics are practically identical. The difference is that the withdrawal of resources in kind can be made during the payment of a purchase to the establishment. In this case, the Pix is ​​made for the total value, that is, the purchase plus the withdrawal. The customer’s statement will show the amount corresponding to the withdrawal and purchase.

Limit

The maximum limit for Pix Saque and Pix Troco transactions will be R$500.00 during the day, and R$100.00 at night (from 8 pm to 6 am). According to BC, there will be, however, freedom for the providers of new Pix products to work with limits lower than these values, if they consider it more suitable for their purposes.

Rates

According to BC, there will be no fees charged to natural persons (individuals and individual micro-entrepreneurs) by the institution holding the deposit account or the prepaid payment account for carrying out the Pix Saque or Pix Troco para up to eight monthly transactions.

For merchants that provide the service, Pix Saque and Pix Troco operations will represent the receipt of a fee that can vary from R$ 0.25 to R$ 0.95 per transaction, depending on the negotiation with their institution of relationship.

“The offer of the service will reduce the costs of establishments with cash management, such as those related to security and deposits, in addition to enabling establishments to gain more visibility for their products and services (‘showcase effect’)”, says BC.

