Central Bank studies changes in savings correction formula, says Campo Neto | Economy

The president of the Central Bank, Roberto Campos Neto, said this Friday (26) that the institution has been studying changes in the formula for correcting the savings account, but considered that any change must be made “very slowly.”

Campos Neto made the statement during a virtual event promoted by Secovi-SP, the São Paulo housing union. He was asked about the possibility of creating a savings account indexed to the Broad National Consumer Price Index (IPCA), the country’s official inflation.

“We have been studying the subject of savings a lot, there is obviously a desire to make changes in savings,” he said.

“I agree that at some point we should be thinking about announcing a savings formula that was, first, more ‘hedgeable’ and, later, more in line with the allocation of resources. This is something we have been looking at”, he summarized .

How is the correction today?

The correction of savings account deposits is currently pegged to the Selic, the basic interest rate of the Brazilian economy that is set by the Central Bank.

Under the rule in force since 2012, when the Selic is at up to 8.5% per year, the correction of savings is limited to 70% of the basic interest plus the Reference Rate (TR, calculated by the Central Bank and which has been at zero since 2017 ).

Currently, the interest rate is at 7.75% per annum. Thus, savings yield 5.43% per year, or 0.44% per month.

The savings account has, according to a resolution from the Central Bank, the “purpose of promoting real estate financing in general, by raising and directing resources from savings deposits.”

In other words, the real estate sector raises funds through savings accounts, among other investments, to finance the construction of real estate, for example.

In a scenario of rising interest rates, the real estate sector is concerned about the increase in withdrawals from savings.

From January to October this year, there was a net outflow (withdrawals greater than withdrawals) of R$ 30.779 billion from savings, according to data from the Central Bank. It was the largest withdrawal of funds for the period since 2016, when R$53.251 billion was withdrawn from the modality. The Central Bank’s historical series begins in 1995.

Campos Neto considered, however, that any change in the savings remuneration formula needs to be done in phases.

“Savings have several steering connections, which makes the change quite traumatic. You have to do it in stages, in a very slow way, because otherwise you can create disruption in ‘funding’ [crédito] and a few things,” he pondered.

He stated that any change would go through public consultation.

“Since this is a very deep change, it most likely needs to be carried out with public consultation, listening to everyone, to make sure that we are going to do something that will benefit the financial sector,” he explained.