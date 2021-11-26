Chamber approves basic text of MP that deals with the direct sale of ethanol

Max Rossi/Reuters

The Chamber of Deputies approved today (25) the provisional measure that deals with the direct sale of ethanol, with the intention of eliminating the compulsory interference of fuel distributors in the commercialization of the product and increase competition in the resale.

The MP now goes on to analyze the Senate. The measure must be completed in Congress by December 9, or it will expire.

According to the rapporteur, deputy Augusto Coutinho (Solidariedade-PE), the proposal “will provide greater logistical efficiency” in the sale of ethanol, with benefits for the final consumer in terms of price reductions.

The approved text also adjusts the legislation that deals with the contribution to the Social Integration Programs and the Formation of Public Servant Heritage (PIS/Pasep) and Contribution to Social Security Financing (Cofins), in order to avoid loss of revenue and equalize the tax incidence between national and imported ethanol.

In large consumer centers, the measure should not reach the goal intended by the government to reduce fuel prices, according to experts consulted by Reuters. In addition, trading without intermediaries with the posts also increases the risk of tax evasion, as it removes an important tax-collector link –distribution– from the game, in a market in which ethanol is already responsible for a large part of the amount evaded in Brazil , estimated at BRL 24 billion per annum.

The proposal provided that the fuel reseller station could sell fuel purchased from other suppliers, even if it chose to display a distributor’s trademark, but the device was removed from the text during the voting of highlights.

The sealing of the o TRR (Reseller-Retail Carrier) – economic agent that purchases diesel oil in bulk, finished lubricating oil and grease for sale and delivery to the customer’s home -, commercialize hydrated ethanol.

The text also reduces the deadline for regulating the flexibility of regulatory protection for loyalty to the brand in fuel sales.

An excerpt included by the reporter authorizes the retail resale of gasoline and hydrated ethanol outside the authorized establishment, without geographic and terrestrial limitations, with the intention of increasing competition in the resale.

Another suggestion accepted by the deputy releases the interested company from demonstrating any corporate relationship with other agents in the biofuels sector in order to obtain authorization to carry out the purchase and sale of fuel ethanol. (With Reuters)