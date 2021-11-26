Check how many people each airline in Brazil transported in October





According to October data from the air market, presented this week by the National Civil Aviation Agency (ANAC), Brazilian commercial aviation continues to advance in its constant recovery from the crisis generated by the pandemic. Next, you can check the total number of passengers transported in general, including comparisons with previous periods, and then the breakdown by each of the Brazilian airlines.

Brazilian market in general

In October 2021, considering all airlines that operated flights within Brazil or to/from the country, a total of 6.9 million passengers were transported. The value represents a monthly growth of 8.8% over the 6.3 million in September 2021.

Comparing with the same month of 2019, when there were no impacts from the Covid-19 pandemic, this total represents a recovery of 67.3%, since that year the number of people transported had been 10.3 million.

Dividing the movement into domestic and international nature, we have 6.37 million travelers on internal routes in Brazil and 540,000 on international connections in October 2021.

In September 2021, these values ​​had been, respectively, 5.94 million people (monthly increase of 7.2%) and 411 thousand (monthly increase of 31.4%).

In October 2019, the same data registered 8.38 million domestic passengers (recovery of 76.0%) and 1.88 million international passengers (recovery of 28.7%).





Brazil airline

Considering only the airlines based in Brazil, the numbers for October were as detailed below.

THE LATAM handled 2.33 million passengers, 2.25 million on Brazilian domestic routes and 81 thousand on international routes to/from Brazil.

In September, there had been 2.10 million (2.05 million domestic and 47 thousand international).

In October 2019, there were 3.38 million (2.98 million + 406 thousand).

THE BLUE it moved 2.22 million in October, of which 2.20 million were domestic and 18 thousand international.

In September, the respective values ​​were 2.12 million, 2.10 million and 17 thousand.

In October 2019, Azul transported 2.50 million in total, with 2.40 million domestic and 99 thousand international.

To the GOAL, data for October 2021 are 1.87 million people transported, all in the Brazilian domestic market, as the company had not yet resumed regular international flights until last month.

In September 2021, the value was 1.65 million passengers, and in October 2019, it was 3.09 million, these divided into 2.94 million on domestic routes and 151,000 on international routes.

THE Itapemirim, which already ranks as the fourth national airline in number of passengers transported, has not yet presented data for October 2021, however, updated the information for September, after being fined by ANAC for not sending its statistics. The total was 91.5 thousand people transported in the Brazilian domestic market in September 2021.





Below, you follow three lists – grand total, domestic total and international total – of passengers carried in October 2021, which also contain all other national airlines not mentioned above.

Total paying passengers – October/2021

Paying domestic passengers – October/2021

Paying international passengers – October/2021

With information from the National Civil Aviation Agency



