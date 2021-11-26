Check out the horoscope of all signs for this Friday, the 26th

Don’t leave for later what you can solve now! How about using this Friday to eliminate backlogs and thus be able to slow down on the coming weekend? For that is what heaven brings. Today, last day of Full moon, we will have the patroness of emotions entering the sign of Virgo at night.

But it is worth remembering: this entry into the most systematic sign of the zodiac happens after the Moon is in tension with the agitated Mars, in Scorpio, and the enthusiastic Mercury in Sagittarius. So you still have to be careful with haste – the always enemy of perfection – so you don’t end up having to rework before finally declaring the well-deserved weekly rest period open.

Another tension of our queen of waters, this Friday, is with the planet Jupiter. But there is no need to worry too much. Just accept the message that it is important to do everything in harmony with social demands without giving up the personal touch. After all, as determined, since antiquity, the priests who were also astronomers and astrologers, every Friday is dedicated to the planet Venus. This way, the last working day arrives with a touch of pleasure, every week!

Watch: the Moon appears on the eastern horizon shortly after midnight, in the early morning for Saturday. With just over 50% illumination, it will be alongside and northwards of Regulus, the Alpha star of the Constellation Leo. Glittering in a bluish hue, Regulus marks the heart of the most famous feline in the sky.

Aries: even if you have a lot of tasks, Arian, it’s important not to mess around with everything. Also use good communication to your advantage.

Bull: the moment favors seduction, Taurus. Even if you are not going to do any exuberant program, it is possible to enjoy good times, alone or together.

Twins: manage the anxiety, Gemini. In fact, know how to divide well between the demands of work and personal life. Avoid excessive thoughts.

Cancer: It’s important to know how to focus on what’s worth it, Cancerian. Avoid scattering to have a productive day. Avoid attachment.

Lion: plan to be more productive, Leo. It is important to invest time and money in unnecessary matters. Value yourself!

Virgin: How about taking care of yourself a little more, Virgo? Do everything more calmly and don’t wear yourself out emotionally. Also try to sleep well.

Lb: Libra, you’ve got your head on the future. That’s great, but it’s also imperative that you can do it in the present. Make it happen.

Scorpion: Try to get everything in order before you rest, Scorpio. Be strategic and practical at the same time. By the way, don’t lose your good mood!

Sagittarius: the day is one of reflection and learning, Sagittarius. In fact, it pays to listen to other people and be more receptive to the ideas of those around you.

Capricorn: you want to solve a thousand things at once, Capricorn. Just be careful not to get tangled up. Use your intuition well.

Aquarium: be patient with people, Aquarius. Express yourself wisely so you can have the right people on your side.

Fishes: Take time to take care of yourself and take a deep breath, Pisces. You’re full of energy and can do a lot at the same time, but you have to stay light.

