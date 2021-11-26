Colorados pay tickets for Bahia fans to sell out Fonte against Grêmio: “Let’s take them down” | brazilian series a

Bahia and Grêmio face off on this Friday night, at Arena Fonte Nova, in a direct confrontation against the relegation zone of Serie A, which, apparently, is also of interest to Internacional fans. Throughout the week, some Colorados mobilized on social networks to pay tickets for Bahia fans.

It was not possible to count how many Colorados paid tickets for Bahia fans, but it is certain that Fonte Nova will receive a large audience this Friday. According to the last sales pitch released by the club, 26,000 tickets had been guaranteed (Look on here the values), the biggest audience of the squad since the resumption of support in the stadiums.

In an interview with TV Bahia, colorado Jonathan Moraes reports that he bought two tickets for Bahia fans with the aim of filling Fonte Nova. In Bahia, stadiums can receive up to 70% of their capacity in football matches. As of this Friday morning, the Fountain already had 90% of the allowed space sold out.

– The activity that is going on is to help the kids who couldn’t pay the ticket for this Friday’s game, to help fill Fonte Nova, to show Grêmio fans what Bahia fans are all about. To sing the greatest “arerê” of Brazil in Bahia, help Bahia to flee from that zone – he said.

Two other Bahia fans who received money to pay for tickets explained how the movement happened.

– It was very easy to win these tickets. These Internacional fans were commenting on posts by Bahia fans offering to buy tickets. It was just that I shared this message, and a supporter of Internacional arrived offering to buy tickets. And I shared it. In this, more fans appeared – reports the fan.

– It was in a Twitter post. A page from Bahia said that it had Internacional fans paying admission. Then I spoke as a joke. Then an Inter fan responded to this publication and asked how much the ticket was. I said it was R$15 and he asked for my pix. I bought it, and he sent the pix to me. This rivalry became very good for the Bahia fan who won many tickets for free – reports another fan.

In the fight against the relegation zone, Bahia and Grêmio are separated by just one point. The Squadron is in 17th position, with 37 points; and the Gauchos appear in 18th place, with 36 points and one game more.

The two teams face off at 19:00 (GMT).

