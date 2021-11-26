Companies flee from Lary Bottino after scandal and cancel publis | Gabriel Perline

Play/Record Lary Bottino suffers the consequences of his bizarre act and loses sponsors

Lary Bottino begins to feel the weight of his irresponsibility in his pocket: companies and brands are fleeing from the former participant of A Fazenda 13 and canceling negotiations for sponsored publications, the famous publis, on social networks so as not to have their names associated with the scandal she has created. starred this week.

The column learned that two companies have already retreated from the negotiations. One of them canceled any and all actions with Lary for disapproving of the attitude she had last Wednesday (24), when she tested positive for Covid-19 in Record’s dressing room and decided to leave and go to a club, even reporting body pain.

The other company chose to “postpone” the conversation and wait for the dust to settle. The two publis that Lary has posted on her social networks since I revealed her irresponsible act here were already closed before the scandal.

One more detail: I talked to some friends who are advisers of stores and restaurants who turn around and send treats to influencers and who have Lary Bottino on their radar. All were categorical and stated that it is no longer part of their mailings. In other words, we will see a substantial reduction in “hello girls” on Anitta’s enemy’s social media.

Covid Router

Lary Bottino was canceled on the web after this columnist exposed the bizarre situation she played in: she was barred from A Fazenda News last Wednesday (24) after testing positive for Covid-19. The exam applied by the company hired by Record has 99.3% assertiveness.

She solemnly ignored the result and decided to go clubbing in São Paulo minutes after leaving the station, in the company of Maju Mazalli and Gabriela Rippi. The two friends were not informed by Lary about her exam and were horrified by the former Farm 13’s lack of awareness of putting them at risk.

Anitta’s enemy tried to save her own image by presenting two test results, performed early yesterday afternoon, and both presented as “non-reactive”. But she forgot to read the entire report and see that in one of them there was the information that the negative note did not rule out the possibility that she was infected by the new coronavirus.

And last night and this morning she’s done countless Stories on videos, and she’s shown up talking in a slack way, like she’s got the flu. That is, one more obvious symptom that something is not right with your health.