Conmebol ends with away goal criteria in its competitions

The South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL) announced this Thursday (25) that it will no longer use the criterion of giving an advantage for a goal scored away from home in its competitions.

The reason, as listed by CONMEBOL, would be to aim for “greater sports justice”.

“From now on, all CONMEBOL tournament goals will have the same value, the many goals scored as a visitor will no longer be considered as a tiebreaker,” says a report shared by Confederation president Alejandro Domínguez on social media.

CONMEBOL eliminates the “away goal”. From now on, all goals in CONMEBOL tournaments will have the same value, the many goals converted as a visitor will no longer be considered as a tiebreaker. With this, the aim is greater sporting justice. — Alejandro Domínguez (@agdws) November 25, 2021

CONMEBOL has not specifically announced as of when the changes will be implemented.

November closes the calendar of games for CONMEBOL competitions in 2021. Last week, Corinthians was consecrated three-time champion of the Copa Libertadores da América Feminina. Next Saturday (27), Flamengo and Palmeiras compete in the men’s final of the championship.