Contrary to Anvisa, the Minister of Justice is against requiring travelers to be vaccinated

by

On the day the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) recommended the Brazilian government to adopt the immunization passport as a criterion for travelers to enter Brazil, the Minister of Justice, Anderson Torres, declared that he was against the measure.

“It is not necessary. [A vacinação] It does not prevent the transmission of the disease”, Torres told the press after an event in a closed place in which he was, without a mask, next to President Jair Bolsonaro.

The Ministry of Justice, the Ministry of Health and the Civil House are responsible for defining the rules related to borders during the pandemic.

The statement, according to Torres, does not represent, for now, the government’s decision. “It is a position of the minister of justice. Nothing has been decided yet”, he stated.

This Thursday (25), Anvisa published two technical notes with guidelines on the entry of travelers into the country.

The recommendation is valid for those who enter the country through land and air borders, the agency recommends as a requirement that the traveler must be fully vaccinated.

According to Anvisa, the content seeks to support interministerial decisions, based on technical recommendations, on possible restrictions on entry into Brazilian territory. The notes were sent to the Civil House on November 12th.