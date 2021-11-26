Corinthians director explains final away from Arena and doesn’t rule out hiring Marta: “Everything is possible” | corinthians

Responsible for setting up the Corinthians three-time champion of the Copa Libertadores women, the board of directors Cristiane Gambaré held a press conference this Friday afternoon and addressed various topics, such as the dispute in the final of the Campeonato Paulista outside Neo Química Arena, the adequacy of Fazendinha to host games decisive factors and even the possibility of hiring superstars Andressa Alves and Marta.

Cris Gambaré stated that he tried to intercede with the Paulista Federation and the CBF so that the final of Paulistão, against rival São Paulo, would be in Itaquera, but that this was not possible. The second match of the decision will take place on the 8th, when the Corinthians arena will be reserved for the event of a multinational bank. So, the solution found was to take the game to Arena Barueri.

– About 10 or 12 days ago, the information came that we would have to change the final dates for the 1st and 4th of December, which were pre-planned by everyone. The change would be due to the team’s friendlies, and we wouldn’t be able to use those dates. When that information came, we started to understand a little more what could happen. On the 8th we have an event, a commercial contract for Neo Química, which was signed seven or eight months ago, this event has to be delivered, as in any commercial business. As for this prediction, I tried to talk to the CBF, to see if it was possible to change the friendly of the team, which did not give up the FIFA date. It was communicated to the FPF that we needed to make a change and it was a denial, that there would be no way to change, they said we were to find another location – explained the director, who continued:

– We found Arena Barueri, which has already been the scene of other decisions. Its structure is adequate and we would be able to put the fans and the girls to play in a good field […] Unfortunately, we signed a regulation at the beginning of the competition and these dates exist. And why on a Wednesday at 9 pm? There is TV, then the organization of the competition that promotes, we have to comply with these schedules – he added.

Timão usually hosts the games of the women’s team at Fazendinha, but the final cannot be there because the stadium does not have the structure to receive the video referee’s technology, something that should change from 2022, according to Gambaré.

– We made the request to implement the VAR at Fazendinha, as it is obvious that women’s football and the other (base) categories will have semi-finals and finals with the VAR. Changes are being made, a technical visit was made for implementations by the FPF. We have two types of technology, the Federation and the CBF, so adjustments were needed. We are doing this to 100% validate the Fazendinha with the VAR. Don’t worry, next year there will be the VAR at Fazendinha – he declared.

Read too

+ Bad timing? See seven “questionable” goals that Cássio took in the Brasileirão

+ Sylvinho values ​​exchanges, laments defeat and shields Cassio: “Athlete is liable to error”

1 of 3 Cris Gambaré is Corinthians’ female soccer director — Photo: Reproduction / Instagram Cris Gambaré is Corinthians’ female soccer director — Photo: Reproduction / Instagram

Cris Gambaré was also asked about the possibility of hiring the stars Andressa Alves and Marta, who have already shown affection for the club – the Soccer Queen, elected the best player in the world six times, is an ambassador for Neo Química, sponsor of Timão, and already he even appeared with the alvinegra shirt. According to the Corinthians director, this dream is not impossible:

– Andressa Alves and Marta are sensational, wonderful athletes, we know the potential of each in their roles, and anything is possible. Right now, we’re working, and my committee is the one who makes any mention of anything. Possible can it be? Nothing is impossible, but right now the focus is to work within what is possible, what is necessary and our planning. They are very important and have a wonderful affinity with Corinthians. Everything is possible, ok?

Arthur Elias, coach of the women’s team at Timão, was beside Cris in the interview and answered some questions about setting up the team for 2022 and also the final at Paulistão. According to him, there is no concern about a possible loss of focus on the state title after the South American conquest.

The captain alvinegro also commented on the requests for him to take over the Brazilian women’s team, currently directed by the Swedish Pia Sundhage. Such clamor resurfaced on Thursday, during the farewell game of Ant Nacional. The legendary player only went to the field in the second half of the match, which motivated criticism of the coach from Canarinho.

– I would do it differently, but I respect Pia’s work, the winner, she has her history in women’s football. I avoid talking, but this type of question is recurrent, I don’t pay much attention. I’m here working for Corinthians, always trying to do my best for my players, this is my current concern – said Arthur Elias.

+ Read more news about Corinthians

2 of 3 Banner Black Friday Premiere Brasileirão 2021 — Photo: Reproduction Banner Black Friday Premiere Brasileirão 2021 — Photo: Reproduction

PROMOTION! The best of Brasileirão for R$19.90/month, in the first three months of subscription