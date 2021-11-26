Corinthians thrashes São Bernardo and qualifies for the quarter finals of Paulistão U-20 | corinthians

Corinthians is classified for the quarter finals of the São Paulo Sub-20 Championship. In a duel this Thursday afternoon, at Fazendinha, the Alvinegra youth team thrashed São Bernardo by 4-1, in the round of 16 of the tournament.

Timãozinho’s goals were scored by Giovane (twice) Cauê and Arthur Sousa. Vitor cashed for São Bernardo.

In the first leg, the teams had tied 1-1.

Corinthians’ opponent in the next phase is not yet defined.

Timãozinho was dominant during the match, opening 2-0 in the first half and increasing their control after the expulsion of Bruno Tatavitto, from São Bernardo.

as showed the ge, Giovane has been the highlight of the sub-20 Alvinegro and should receive chances in the professional team before Corinthians decides whether or not to buy him for R$ 3 million.

