Coronavirus: why new variant detected in South Africa may be ‘worst existing’

by

A doctor works in an intensive care unit for Covid patients in Antwerp, Belgium

Credit, Reuters

Photo caption,

Scientific community fears that B.1.1.529 may be more transmissible and circumvent the immune system, increasing the number of infections and reducing the effectiveness of vaccines

A new variant of Covid-19 detected in South Africa has sparked an alert among health authorities around the world.

This Friday (26/11), Sajid Javid, the UK Health Minister, described it as a “major international concern”.

“One of the lessons of this pandemic was that we must act quickly and as soon as possible,” he said.

“We are entering winter and our reinforcement program is still ongoing, so we must proceed with caution,” he added.