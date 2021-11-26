Coronavirus: why new variant detected in South Africa may be ‘worst existing’

2 hours ago

Credit, Reuters Photo caption, Scientific community fears that B.1.1.529 may be more transmissible and circumvent the immune system, increasing the number of infections and reducing the effectiveness of vaccines

A new variant of Covid-19 detected in South Africa has sparked an alert among health authorities around the world.

This Friday (26/11), Sajid Javid, the UK Health Minister, described it as a “major international concern”.

“One of the lessons of this pandemic was that we must act quickly and as soon as possible,” he said.

“We are entering winter and our reinforcement program is still ongoing, so we must proceed with caution,” he added.

Meanwhile, there is fear in the scientific community that the variant may be “the worst ever.”

Scientists fear that this new version of the coronavirus, known as B.1.1.529, is more transmissible and “trickles” the immune system.

In practical terms, this means not only more infections, which consequently increases hospitalizations and deaths, but the possibility that vaccines available today may be less effective against it.

The key to understanding why the new variant has raised such concern is its high number of mutations.

Viruses make copies of themselves to reproduce, but they’re not perfect at it. Errors can happen, resulting in a new version or “variant”.

If this gives the virus a survival advantage, the new version will thrive.

The more chances the coronavirus has to make copies of itself in us — the host — the more opportunities there are for mutations to occur.

That’s why it’s important to control infections. Vaccines help reduce transmission and also protect against more severe forms of covid.

In South Africa, only 23.5% of the population is fully vaccinated, compared to 60% in Brazil, according to data from the platform Our World in Data, from the University of Oxford, in the United Kingdom.

The country’s vaccination program has slowed in recent months — not because of a lack of supplies, but because of public indifference.

Experts say it’s possible the new strain may have originated in a patient whose immune system was unable to shed a covid infection quickly, giving the virus more time to mutate.

B.1.1.529 has 32 mutations in the S protein (“spike” or spike), through which the virus binds to human cells to invade our bodies.

This is the part of the pathogen that most vaccines use to “prime” the immune system against covid.

Mutations in the spike protein can therefore not only affect the virus’s ability to infect cells and spread, but also make it more difficult for immune cells to attack the pathogen.

In the specific case of the so-called receptor-binding domain, a part of the S protein that is key to the virus’ binding to human cells and their infection, ten mutations were found compared to just two in the Delta variant that swept the world.

This Friday (26/11), several countries decided to restrict the entry of travelers from southern Africa. In addition to South Africa, Botswana, Lesotho, Namibia, Zimbabwe, Essuatini (formerly Swaziland) were some of the countries affected.

Among those imposing restrictions are the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Japan, Singapore, Israel and the Czech Republic.

The President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, proposed that the entire European Union suspend flights in the region.

Until the conclusion of this report, the Brazilian government had not yet announced any measures in this regard.

However, the agency issued a warning to state and municipal departments about the risk of the new variant.

Earlier, the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) recommended the immediate suspension of flights from South Africa, Botswana, Swatini, Lesotho, Namibia and Zimbabwe.

Credit, Getty Images Photo caption, Countries have imposed restrictions on travelers coming from southern Africa

what is known

Not much is known about this new variant, but it would be more transferable than the others.

Her reproductive number is at 2, which is “really very high”, according to the UK Health Security Agency’s chief medical adviser, Susan Hopkins.

This is the metric that scientists use to indicate how contagious a disease is: that is, each infected person would, on average, be passing the virus on to two more people.

It is a transmission level that has not been recorded since the beginning of the pandemic, before restrictions began to be imposed, according to Hopkins.

When the reproductive number exceeds 1, it means the epidemic is out of control and will increase exponentially.

Confirmed cases — fewer than 100 so far — are still concentrated in Gauteng, a province in South Africa, but there are signs that the new variant may have spread even further.

It has already been detected in Hong Kong, Israel and Botswana. And, in the last hours, in Belgium.

Credit, Getty Images Photo caption, South Africa has a low proportion of the population with a complete vaccine schedule, which may have facilitated the emergence of a new variant

B.1.1.529 will likely receive a Greek code name from the World Health Organization (WHO) this Friday (11/26).

An emergency meeting will decide whether the new variant will be classified as a “variant of concern” or just “a variant of interest”.

Currently, there are four “concern variants”: Alpha, Beta, Gamma (first detected in Manaus) and Delta.

They pose a greater risk to public health, for example, by making the virus more infectious, causing more serious illness, or allowing it to resist vaccines in a greater proportion of cases.

In a press conference organized by the Ministry of Health of South Africa, Brazilian Tulio de Oliveira, director of the country’s Center for Response to Epidemics and Innovation, said that the new variant had an “unusual constellation of mutations” and that it was “very different” from others that are in circulation.

Oliveira was the one who discovered the variant initially detected in South Africa, called Beta by the WHO.

“This variant surprised us, it took a huge leap forward in evolution (and) many more mutations than we expected,” he said.

In an interview with the BBC’s Newsday programme, Oliveira said the virus is “spreading at great speed” in parts of South Africa.

According to him, infections in Gauteng province – home to the country’s largest city, Johannesburg – seem to be “amplified”.

“We hope we are wrong about this,” Oliveira said, adding that the teams are trying to establish how transferable the new variant is.

But, in his view, existing vaccines may continue to provide some protection.

“We hope that vaccines will protect against hospitalization. We still think that vaccines are our best weapon right now.”

The concern now is that this virus will be radically different from the original that emerged in Wuhan, China.

Some of the mutations have been seen before in other variants, which gives some hints about their likely performance in this variant.

For example, N501Y, present in the Alpha, Beta, and Gamma variants, appears to make it easier for a coronavirus to spread.

There are some mutations that make it harder for antibodies to recognize the virus and may reduce the effectiveness of vaccines, but there are others that are completely new.

Professor Richard Lessells of the University of KwaZulu-Natal in South Africa said: “Our concern about the mutations is that this virus may have improved transmissibility, greater ability to spread from person to person, but also may be able to bypass parts of the immune system.”