Covid: what is known about new variant detected in South Africa – International

It is expected that, on Friday (26/11), the World Health Organization (WHO) will give a Greek code name to a new variant of the coronavirus that was first registered in South Africa and is already considered to be the one with the greatest number of mutations.

It is too early to say how transmissible or dangerous variant B.1.1.529 is. This is because it is still restricted to a South African Province.

However, one researcher has already called it “awful”, while another told the report that it is the worst ever seen.

In a press conference, Professor Tulio de Oliveira, director of the Center for Epidemic Response and Innovation in South Africa, said that 50 mutations were found in total, and more than 30 in the protein spike “key” that the virus uses to enter cells and is the target of most covid-19 vaccines.

Oliveira, who is Brazilian, said the variant carries an “unusual constellation of mutations” and is “very different” from other types that have been around.

“This variant surprised us, it took a big leap in evolution [e traz] many more mutations than we expected,” he said.

So far, 77 cases have been confirmed in Gauteng Province, South Africa; four cases in Botswana; and one in Hong Kong, directly related to a trip to South Africa.

Because of the variant, the British government announced restrictions on travel from countries in southern Africa to England. As of Friday (26), flights from South Africa, Namibia, Zimbabwe, Botswana, Lesotho and Eswatini will be suspended.

Passengers already in transit will be monitored by tests and, in some cases, will have to be quarantined.

Questions about the effect of vaccination

The variant raises a particular concern when it comes to immunization.

This is because the vaccines were developed targeting the original strain of coronavirus, initially registered in Wuhan, China.

The fact that the B.1.1.529 variant is so different from the original virus could mean that the vaccines don’t work as well.

On the other hand, it is important to note that South Africa has only 24% of the population fully vaccinated, so it may be that, when reaching countries with higher immunization rates, the variant is not as strong.

When many mutations worry

Regarding the part of the virus that makes the first contact with the cells of our body, this variant has ten mutations, compared to just two of the Delta variant, which has spread around the world.

This level of mutation probably came from a single patient who failed to fight the virus.

Many mutations don’t automatically mean something bad. The important thing is to know what they do.

There were many examples in the pandemic of variants that initially seemed frightening, but ended up not living up to these dire expectations.

This is the case of the Beta variant, which initially frightened him due to its apparent ability to bypass the immune system. However, it was the Delta variant that spread across the planet.

Some of the mutations observed in B.1.1.529 have already been detected in other variants, which may give clues to their effects.

For example, the N501Y mutation appears to make it easier for a coronavirus to spread.

There are others that make it harder for antibodies to recognize the virus and may make vaccines less effective, but there are some that are completely new.

Professor Richard Lessells, from the University of KwaZulu-Natal in South Africa, pointed out that there are still important questions to be answered about these genetic alterations.

“We are concerned that this virus may have greater ability to spread from person to person but also be able to bypass parts of the immune system.”

