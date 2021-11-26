Covid: what is known about new variant detected in South Africa

The B.1.1.529 variant carries a total of 50 mutations, something never seen before.

It is expected that, on Friday (26/11), the World Health Organization (WHO) will give a Greek code name to a new variant of the coronavirus that was first registered in South Africa and is already considered to be the one with the greatest number of mutations.

It is too early to say how transmissible or dangerous variant B.1.1.529 is. This is because it is still restricted to a South African Province.

However, one researcher has already called it “awful”, while another told the report that it is the worst ever seen.

In a press conference, Professor Tulio de Oliveira, director of the Center for Epidemic Response and Innovation in South Africa, said that 50 mutations were found in total, and more than 30 in the protein spike — “key” that the virus uses to enter cells and is the target of most covid-19 vaccines.