Crypto.com becomes an official partner of Conmebol Libertadores and will launch a collection of NFTs for the competition

The exchange Crypto.com announced this Thursday (25) a long-term partnership with the South American Football Confederation (Conmebol) to become the official partner of Libertadores between 2023 and 2026, in addition to being an official licensor of non-tokens fungibles (NFTs) from the competition starting next year.

Despite the agreement only starting to take effect in 2023, Crypto.com will already have its brand stamped in some actions in the final of Libertadores that takes place next Saturday (27) between Flamengo and Palmeiras.

Under the agreement, the exchange also becomes the first brand integrated into the Assistant Virtual Arbiter (VAR). The company will also have exposure in stadiums, events, broadcasts from the South American competition, as well as digital assets. The two companies will develop NFTs associated with Conmebol Libertadores on the Crypto.com platform.

“Conmebol is always working to be a leading institution. We are sure that Crypto.com follows this same philosophy as an industry leader. We are convinced that this partnership will be beneficial for South American football and also for this growing company”, said José Astigarraga, Secretary General of Conmebol.

Kris Marszalek, co-founder and CEO of Crypto.com, points out that Libertadores is the “peak of club football in South America”. “Our survey shows that Latin America is leading the way in cryptocurrency adoption, with 40% of Latin Americans saying they are interested in buying crypto in the near future,” he explains.

“Naturally, we were eager to support the continent’s most important club football competition, increasing our portfolio of world-class sports sponsorships,” adds Marszalek.

Last week, Crypto.com announced the acquisition of the naming rights of the famous Staples Center gym, located in Los Angeles, which after 22 years will be renamed Crypto.com Arena from December 25th. The acquisition value, around US$700 million, is the largest deal of its kind in the history of the sport.

On the 11th, the exchange also launched in Brazil its debit card that allows you to spend cryptocurrencies at any establishment that accepts the Visa brand, offering cashback of up to 8% on normal purchases, or up to 100% on streaming services such as Spotify, Netflix and Amazon Prime, depending on the card chosen.

Crypto.com is a 2016-founded cryptocurrency and exchange brokerage based in Singapore. It has invested heavily in sports sponsorship, with deals with Formula 1, UFC, Serie A Italy, Paris Saint-Germain and NHL team Montreal Canadiens.

The company also has a cryptocurrency, the Crypto.com Coin (CRO), which in 2021 has already accumulated an appreciation of around 1,200%, with a gain of 280% in November alone.

