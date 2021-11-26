CS:GO: FURIA confirms the departure of VINI from the starting lineup | cs:go

— I’m making this decision [de maneira] strictly technical. We need a professional AWP, today we don’t have one, and we need one to be able to have bigger flights and fight among the best in the world — said guerri on video.

— Today we have ART with the AWP, but I need to loosen his collar. It’s hard to leave him as support, that AWP that sits in Mirage’s CT base. I need to release it so that we can have more space on the map. The ks was also adapted in major, he pulled the AWP a few times, but it’s not ideal. To be one of the best teams in the world we need to have a team that does not stay in adaptation – he continued.

1 of 1 VINI, by FURIA, during the PGL Major Stockholm — Photo: Disclosure/PGL VINI, from FURIA, during the PGL Major Stockholm — Photo: Disclosure/PGL

Guerri also stated that he would like VINI to continue working at FURIA, whether playing another modality or exercising another activity. The player, however, went to social media to confirm that he wants to continue competing in CS:GO and said he is evaluating proposals for next year.

— FURIA, through the war, came to the conclusion that it wouldn’t want to count on me for the 2022 season. Obviously I’m saddened by the decision, but life as a professional athlete is like that — he wrote.

The 22-year-old player added that, in the “future after CS:GO”, he wants to continue working in esports and wants that to happen at FURIA.