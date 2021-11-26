CSN acquires Metalgráfica Iguaçu in Ponta Grossa | The net

CSN owns Prada, which operates in this sector, and the only national manufacturer of metallic sheets (tinned sheets) in the country

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (CSN) signed an agreement to fully incorporate Metalgráfica Iguaçu, one of the country’s leading manufacturers of steel packaging for foodstuffs, located in Ponta Grossa. According to a relevant fact disclosed by CSN, the two companies will combine their steel packaging manufacturing operations.

CSN owns Prada, which operates in this sector, and the only national manufacturer of metallic sheets (tinned sheets) in the country. In other words, the steel company supplies the material used in the steel packaging production process. The operation will make Iguaçu a wholly owned subsidiary of CSN.

In addition, in return for the incorporation of 100% of Metalgráfica’s shares, its shareholders will receive CSN shares to be issued in a capital increase, which provides for a maximum dilution of 0.03% of the share capital.

The companies informed that it will be considered the economic value of Metalgráfica, in an evaluation by a specialized company. In the case of CSN, average share price in the last 30 trading sessions. Metalgráfica’s financial debt is approximately R$80 million.

CSN highlighted that the operation is a strategic step to expand the production capacity of its packaging division, as the technology used by Metalgráfica is more modern.

