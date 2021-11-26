CVM accuses former IRB administrators in case of false participation by Buffett

THE Brazilian Securities Commission (CVM) concluded this Thursday, 25, an administrative inquiry into possible irregularities committed by two former administrators of the IRB (IRBR3)(Brazilian Reinsurance Institute) in a case about disclosure of untrue information about the participation of Berkshire Hathaway, of the mega-investor Warren Buffett, at the reinsurer.

The conclusion of the inquiry generated a sanctioning administrative proceeding. In it, José Carlos Cardoso, then CEO of the IRB, is accused of failing in his due diligence in disclosing false information to the market, without verifying its veracity.

Fernando Passos, then CFO, was accused of perpetrating the irregularity of price manipulation in the securities market.

At the time, the IRB reported that Berkshire Hathaway had nearly tripled its stake in the company. The fund would have taken advantage of the low of actions of the reinsurer caused by the dispute with the manager Squadra to increase its position.

Berkshire Hathaway himself, however, took the initiative to deny participation by informing that “(…) he was never a shareholder of the IRB and has no intention of becoming one”.

After the release of the statement, IRB shares suffered a severe setback at B3 and were traded with a 25% drop, at R$20.80.

As a result, the CVM’s technical area opened an inquiry at the time to assess possible irregularities in operations in the B3 (B3SA3) involving the common shares and derivatives issued by the IRB, in the period from January 1st to March 31st, 2020.

The CVM informed that there are three other processes related to the IRB in progress at the autarchy and that they investigate, in particular, suspicions of manipulation with the reinsurer’s papers.

There is also an administrative inquiry that investigates any irregularities related to the disclosure of information by the IRB and its administrators