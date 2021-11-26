Cynthia Benini’s lawyers claim that André Goncalves owns a company

Given the repercussions on the case involving the actor André Gonçalves, who is still waiting to be notified with an arrest warrant by the Santa Catarina Court to start serving time for non-payment of child support for her 18-year-old daughter Valentina, the result of her relationship with Cynthia Benini, the actress and presenter’s lawyers sent official note to the column LeoDias with the intention of “clarifying the facts”.

Check out the full note below:

Considering the secrecy that permeates the alimony lawsuits, upon request and authorization of Valentina Cynthia Benini, I hereby provide clarification on the legal issues related to the arrest decree of the actor André Gonçalves:

1) First, it is important to clarify that the accumulated debt is the result of many years of default (total or partial) of the supporter’s duty to support his daughter. All court decisions are final and unappealable, with the alimony being guaranteed respect for the adversary system and full defense.

2) The allegation of unemployment brought to the media has already been the object of several judicial analyzes over the years, against which, equally, the alimony party was not successful in its appeals. Formal unemployment, by itself, does not exempt the person responsible for paying child support. In the case in question, the alleged unemployment only expresses part of the truth of the facts, since, “…the set of evidence proved conclusive in the sense that the Appellant has been carrying out various works through contracts for certain work (…) well as he has an individual company in the field of artistic productions…” (transcription of part of the understanding brought to the file by the Public Ministry)

3) In this way, and considering that the fed and her mother have respected all the court decisions rendered, any occurrences of personal attacks, threats, insults, slander, etc., expressions of internalized misogyny and the victim’s guilt, will be brought to the attention of the constituted authorities for the appropriate measures in the criminal and civil scope; and

4) The fed and her mother reserve, at this time, the right to privacy and due respect and will respond to any manifestation duly based on procedural limits, as they believe in Justice as a way to solve conflicts in a civilized and democratic society.

Stella Marys Silva Pereira de Carvalho – Partner at PA Pereira Advogados Associados law firm

