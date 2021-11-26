Date for SAF, salaries, and transfer ban: president lists Cruzeiro’s priorities | cruise

With the end of Série B do Brasileiro, eyes for Cruzeiro are even more focused on the actions of the board. After the match against Náutico, in Mineirão, the president of Raposa, Sérgio Santos Rodrigues, commented on the issues that permeate the club’s daily life at this time.

More Cruise News

– Our goal is this (end the year with salaries up to date). We are getting some stuff now. I’ve talked to players now. It’s making it happen. Our priority now is this: salaries and transfer ban – said the leader.

Currently, Cruzeiro players are behind in their salaries. A new sheet, referring to November, expires on December 6th. But Cruzeiro’s resources also need to be used to enable the formation of the 2022 cast. The main demand and concern of Vanderlei Luxemburgo.

1 of 3 Sérgio Santos Rodrigues, president of Cruzeiro — Photo: Gustavo Aleixo/Cruzeiro Sérgio Santos Rodrigues, president of Cruzeiro — Photo: Gustavo Aleixo/Cruzeiro

Sérgio Rodrigues was asked when the issue will be resolved and how. It lost.

– It’s walking. Let’s settle. I was traveling, making things happen. Let’s settle – guaranteed.

Regarding the implementation of the club-company project, Sérgio Santos Rodrigues said that the plan is to carry out the transformation as early as next week.

– It must be next week. Cruzeiro will be the first SAF in Brazil.

2 of 3 Cruzeiro Flag — Photo: Publicity/Mineirão Cruzeiro Flag — Photo: Disclosure/Mineirão

On the subject of “investor arrival”, the president said that there is no exact forecast on the inflow of resources or how much. However, he believes that they will already be available in the first semester.

– I believe it will arrive (in the first semester). I believe it will come because of everything that is happening.