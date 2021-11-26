Dayane Mello’s team demonstrates against the worker’s speech

Looks like things are pretty intense for Dayane Mello inside and outside of “The Farm 13”, and the most recent one talks about her about Solange Gomes it did not please many internet users who watch the program.

Even the model’s team itself manifested itself against the declaration of the ex-Gran Fratello VIP about the ex-bathtub Gugu having “accepted” to be beaten eight years by the ex-husband.

“In fact, Dayane made a statement that portrays what a great part of women suffer not only in our country, but from all misogynist and sexist circles in the world, understanding that they do not ‘accept’ being raped, knowing how difficult it is to leave an abusive relationship with the macho population in which we live”, said the official statement posted by the peoa’s team on Twitter.

We emphasize our disagreement with Dayane’s speech and that this thought will be deconstructed after reality. Again, we take advantage of the scope of this matter to inform you that every 2 minutes a woman is attacked in Brazil”.

“There are networks to welcome and report this crime. For this type of situation, dial 180 WOMEN’S CALL CENTER. Women, don’t be silent! Raise your voices, denounce, call for justice”, concluded the text about the speech of Dayane Mello.

See+: ‘They destroyed my mood’, vents Dayane Mello

REMEMBER THE STATEMENT MADE BY DAYANE MELLO

It was while talking to MC Gui that Dayane Mello commented on the abusive relationship Solange Gomes had in the past.

“Oh, I’m a single mom. Do you think she said she’s treated people badly in the past? Of course not! All she says is that she suffered and that her husband doesn’t help. So you chose the wrong husband,” said the former Gran Fratello VIP.

See+: Dayane Mello’s brother comes to her sister’s defense after attacks

Got beaten for eight years? Sorry, but accepting this is not cool. Now she’s here getting her fame back? Retrieving her name by stepping over the others? Spare me”.

“It’s difficult, it’s difficult…”, MC Gui shot about Solange’s behavior on the Record TV reality show, agreeing with Dayane Mello.

BLACK FRIDAY STORIES:

Fuxico da Neide: Black Friday stories

Black Friday Stories: So as not to get out of line, mother lets her son poop in the middle of the store

Black Friday Stories: Old Woman Runs Shopper With Her Wheelchair

Black Friday Stories: Be careful not to use the disk reports wrong

Black Friday Stories: Man tries to dig a case by pretending to be sick in line

Black Friday Stories: The Guy Who Crawled To The Microwave

Black Friday Stories: Missed work to buy an iPad and got fired

Black Friday Stories: The Lobster Hidden in Panties Case

Black Friday Stories: Neide comments on the case of the explosive vagina

Black Friday Stories: Wanted to buy an Alexa, won a great love

MAIN NEWS:

A Fazenda Poll: Bil, Dayane or Gui Araujo, who should QUIT reality?

Oh, poor thing! Italian spends 15 years thinking he was dating Alessandra Ambrosio

Marília Mendonça: ‘Father’ says she should have followed a gospel career

Marcius Melhem and Dani Calabresa face each other for the first time after accusations

Danielle Winits, wife of André Gonçalves, asks for empathy