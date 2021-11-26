Decisive, Marcos Leonardo still negotiates renewal with Santos | saints

Menino da Vila, Marcos Leonardo has a contract with Santos until October 2022 and is still negotiating a possible renewal. Peixe sees the conversations going on, but there is still no agreement with the player’s managers.

With the good performance and the two goals, Marcos Leonardo naturally asks for more space at Santos, since he hasn’t been used much. The boy has 38 games played in the current season, but few minutes in the Brazilian Championship: only 461, as he usually only enters the second half.

Revealed in Santos’ youth categories, Marcos Leonardo is seen as one of the club’s greatest promises for the coming years. Therefore, the Fish tries to avoid losing another young player for free or getting too little.

This happened in recent years with Yuri Alberto, who moved to Internacional, and Kaio Jorge, who ended up moving to Juventus, in Italy. Santos doesn’t want this to happen again with Marcos Leonardo.

Despite the lack of space in Santos’ first team, Marcos Leonardo usually stands out for youth teams. Recently, he was even the top scorer in the Revelations Cup with the Brazilian U-18 team, in the United States. He scored three goals in the competition.

