Doctor Jairo · Can men also get HPV vaccine?

Having a vaccine that prevents cancer seems like a distant dream, but what some people don’t know is that there is an immunizer that can prevent at least some types of tumors. This is vaccination against HPV, the human papillomavirus. “There are two, the bivalent and the quadrivalent. They protect very effectively, almost 80% to 90%, someone who has never been exposed to the virus”, comments Caio Neves, an oncologist at the Cancer Institute of Brasília. This infectious agent is one of those responsible for the most common sexually transmitted infections (STI) in the world, which in men usually cause lesions such as genital warts and infections. In addition to pre-cancerous changes, which can lead to some types of cancer in the penis, anus, mouth, throat, feet and hands.

In the case of men, experts point out that in addition to prostate cancer, other diseases can be diagnosed early or even avoided. “It is important that everyone has their routine exams up to date. HPV, for example, is transmitted through sexual intercourse, whether it is vaginal, anal or oral intercourse, and symptoms are usually only discovered when the disease is at a more advanced stage, thus making treatment difficult”, he says Caio.

Condom use – whether female or male – in sexual intercourse is the main form of prevention. Another very important way is vaccination. In Brazil, the vaccine against the virus is available year-round at SUS Basic Health Units. In countries like the United States, Sweden and Canada, infection rates have already dropped as much as 80% thanks to immunization. “It is important to follow the calendar and not just start, but complete the vaccination schedule. Immunity is only complete when all doses are taken. In the case of HPV, there are two for adolescents and three for the immunocompromised”, explains the ICB oncologist.

