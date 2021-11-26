Doctor Jairo · Check out 18 tips to have a longer life

For now, no one knows the secret to living many, many years. However, the list of what you should avoid in order to achieve this goal is long and, in some cases, has some truisms. However, it is always worth remembering them. Check below some expert tips to live for several years:

1-Protect your DNA

As you get older, the ends of your chromosomes get shorter. This makes you more likely to get sick. But lifestyle changes can boost an enzyme – telomerase – that keeps them longer. Furthermore, studies show that diet and exercise can help protect them. Conclusion: healthy habits can delay aging at the cellular level.

2-Play to win

One study found that people who are conscientious—that is, they pay attention to detail, reflect on things, and try to do what’s right—live longer. They do more for health and for the choices that lead to stronger relationships and better careers.

3-Make friends…

Here’s another reason to be grateful for your friends: They can help you live longer. Dozens of studies show a clear link between strong social ties and longer life. So take the time to stay in touch.

4-…but choose them wisely

Your friends’ habits pass on to you, so look for healthy lifestyle habits when you need inspiration. Some studies suggest that even your chances of becoming obese increase when your friends have extra pounds. The tendency to smoke also tends to spread through social ties, but quitting smoking is also “contagious”, according to the researchers.

5-Stop smoking

We all know that quitting smoking can prolong your life, but knowing how long it takes may surprise you. A British study that followed data from people over 50 years shows that quitting at 30 can give you a whole decade. Quitting the habit at age 40, 50, or 60 can add 9, 6, or 3 years to your life, respectively.

6-Embrace the art of napping

THE siesta is a custom in many parts of the world, and there is scientific evidence that sleeping can help you live longer. One study showed that those who napped regularly were 37% less likely to die of heart disease than those who rarely napped. Researchers believe naps can help the heart by keeping stress hormones low.

7-Follow the Mediterranean diet

Rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, oil and fish, it can also seriously reduce your chances of developing metabolic syndrome – a mix of obesity, high blood sugar levels, high blood pressure and other factors that increase your risk of heart disease and diabetes.

8-Eat like an Okinawan

The people of the island of Okinawa, Japan, live longer than any other group on Earth. The region’s traditional diet is the reason. It is rich in green and yellow vegetables and low in calories. Also, some Okinawans have gotten into the habit of eating only 80% of the food on their plate. The younger generations have abandoned old habits and aren’t living as long.



9-“Tie up”

Married people tend to outlive single friends. Researchers say this is due to the social and economic support that married life provides. Even people who are divorced or widowed have lower death rates than those who have never been married.

10-Lose weight

If you’re overweight, losing weight can protect against diabetes, heart disease, and other conditions that can harm your life for years to come. Belly fat is bad for you, so concentrate on emptying your spare love handles. Eat more fiber and exercise regularly to reduce this fat that is concentrated between the organs.

11-Keep walking

The evidence is clear: people who exercise live longer, on average, than sedentary people. Regular physical activity reduces your chances of developing heart disease, stroke, diabetes, some forms of cancer and depression. It can even help keep your mind sharp into old age. Sessions of ten minutes each are also valid, as long as they total about two and a half hours of moderate exercise per week.

12-Drink in moderation

Some studies suggest that heart disease is less common in people who drink moderately than in those who drink nothing. On the other hand, alcohol makes you fat, raises blood pressure and can cause a host of other health problems. So if you drink, the limit should be one drink a day for women and one or two for men. But if you don’t drink, don’t start. There are better ways to protect your heart.

13-Cultivate spirituality

People who attend church services tend to live longer than those who don’t. In a study of people over 65, those who went more than once a week had higher levels of a key immune system protein than their counterparts who didn’t. It is estimated that the strong social connection that develops between people who pray together can improve their health.

14-Forgive

Letting go of grudges has amazing physical health benefits. Chronic anger is linked to heart disease, stroke, poor lung health and other problems. Forgiveness reduces anxiety, blood pressure and breathing problems, according to scientific evidence. The rewards tend to increase as you get older.

15-Use safety equipment

Accidents are the third most common cause of death in the United States, for example, and the number one for people aged 1 to 24 years. Wearing safety gear is an easy way to increase your chances for a long life. Seat belts reduce the chance of death in a car accident by 50%. Most fatalities in bicycle and motorcycle accidents are caused by head injuries, so always wear a helmet.

16-Make sleep a priority

Getting quality sleep can reduce your risk of obesity, diabetes, heart disease and mood disorders. It will also help you recover from illness more quickly. Nightlife, on the other hand, is bad for you. Sleeping less than 5 hours a night can increase your chances of dying early, so make sleep a priority.

17-Manage stress

You will never completely avoid stress, but you can learn ways to keep it under control. Try yoga, meditation or deep breathing. Even a few minutes a day can make a difference.

18-Keep a sense of purpose

Hobbies and activities that bring meaning to life can bring longevity. Japanese researchers found that men with a strong sense of purpose were less likely to die from a stroke, heart disease or other causes over a 13-year period than those who were less sure of themselves. Being clear about what you are doing and why you are doing something can also lower your chances of getting Alzheimer’s disease.

Source: WebMD

