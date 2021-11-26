Dollar trades higher with nervousness in markets after new Covid-19 variant | Economy

At 10:03 am, the US currency rose 0.64%, quoted at R$ 5.6006. At the opening, it reached R$ 5.6679. See more quotes.

On Thursday, the dollar closed down 0.54% to R$ 5.5648. With the result, it passed to accumulate indentation of 1.47% in the month, but advance of 7.28% in the year.

On the external scene, the day was one of market stress, with news of a new variant of the coronavirus possibly resistant to vaccines sparking fears of a new impact on the global economy and causing risky assets to flee.

Here, the FGV announced that the Industry Confidence Index (ICI) retreated in November for the 4th consecutive month, reaching the lowest level since August 2021.

On the political scene, attention continued to be focused on the processing of the PEC dos Precatório in the Senate and on the political chessboard that is drawn as the electoral news heats up, with more information on pre-candidates for the Presidency of the Republic in 2022.

While the vote of the PEC dos Precatório is expected only for next week in a commission in the Senate, the day before was approved in the Chamber of Deputies the main text of the MP that creates the Auxílio Brasil, a social program set up by the government to replace the Bolsa Família.

The PEC is the government’s main bet to make the program viable. The proposal postpones the payment of court orders (government debts already recognized by the courts) and changes the calculation of the spending ceiling (rule whereby, from one year to the next, government expenditure cannot grow more than the variation in inflation). The government claims that, if approved, the PEC will make room for R$91.6 billion in the 2022 budget.

