Download it! Samsung releases update with various Watch 4 features for more watches

The new firmware version is coming with several faces for them that were released with the Galaxy Watch 4 and can also be customized. Among the devices that will receive the update are: Galaxy Watch

Galaxy Watch Active

Galaxy Watch Active 2

Galaxy Watch 3 Furthermore, the first models to receive the update will be the Bluetooth versions, while those with mobile data support are expected to receive the new version in the future.

Another benefit of the new version is the Watch 4 drop detection with different levels of sensitivity even when the user is stationary, which will also reach the Galaxy Watch 3 and Active 2. Models are also getting the new Workout Group Challenge widget, providing improved calorie consumption data based on heart rate.