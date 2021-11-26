Dragon Age Creative Director leaves BioWare

Matt Goldman, creative director of the series Dragon Age since 2017 — including the next game in the series — has officially left the BioWare this week.

The information came from an internal email sent to employees by the studio’s general manager, Gary McKay, acquired by the website Kotaku.

“I am writing to let everyone know that Matt Goldman is leaving BioWare. We mutually agree to go our separate ways.”, says the message.

McKay followed, apparently looking to soothe tempers with the abrupt departure of a senior figure in a game in progress.

“We know that Matt’s departure has an impact on you, as well as on the development of the game. Rest assured that our commitment to a high quality Dragon Age game has not wavered, and we will not release a game that is not up to the level of the BioWare.”

“We, including EA’s executive team, have absolute confidence in the studio’s leadership and the people working on this game to pursue our vision.”

To Kotaku, EA declared that Goldman “It leaves the next Dragon Age in excellent hands, with the team in the studio following up on our vision for the game.”

Matt Goldman is a long-time BioWare veteran, having joined the company in 1998 and having worked as an artist or art director on titles such as Baldur’s Gate, Jade Empire and even previous Dragon Age games.

He left the studio briefly to work with Halo Wars, he returned in 2017 to take on the role of creative director for the entire Dragon Age franchise, including the next game in the series.

This game, by the way, has a particularly troubled development, with a report from 2019 indicating that it even had its project restarted under a new code name in 2017 — precisely the year Goldman took over the franchise.

Also, it’s worth remembering that, last year, both the former executive producer of the franchise, Mark Darrah, as the general manager of BioWare, casey hudson, announced their departure from the studio.

So far, it is not known a release forecast, platforms (although rumors already indicate that the game is only for the new generation on consoles), or even an official name for the fourth Dragon Age.