DROP PRICE | 65” LG 4K Smart TV in UNBELIEVABLE offer on Black Friday

The LG UP7550 is one of the most cost-effective 4K TVs and it’s even cheaper in this Black Friday promotion. For those looking for a big TV, the opportunity is perfect to buy the 65-inch model, which gets an even lower price, taking advantage of a R$100 discount coupon on the Magalu app

About LG UP7550

The UP7550 is the main competitor of the AU7700, disputing the same space of 4K TV with good cost-benefit, made for those who want to enter the generation of TVs with very high definition for more affordable prices. It has similar features, with excellent image quality, HDR technology and webOS system, which also offers the main streaming service applications.

Like the Samsung model, it can also be controlled using voice from Google Assistant and Alexa, which are fully integrated into the device. In addition, the TV is compatible with LG’s ThinQ platform, which integrates smart home appliances made by the brand in one interface, allowing you to have an overview of all your electronics connected to the network.

Check the price of the UP7550 on Black Friday (Image: Captura/Canaltech)

